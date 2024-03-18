Moomoo Wins "Best Stock Trading App" Award in 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Technologies Inc. today announced that FinTech Breakthrough recognized the company with its 2024 annual award of "Best Stock Trading App." Founded in 2018, moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. With its sister brand, moomoo has over 21 million users globally and it provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions.

As the FinTech sector becomes more crowded and companies struggle to stand out from the crowd with their products and services, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards help recognize and showcase FinTech innovators based on creativity, hard work, and technologies centered around their products, solutions, and services. Its committee selected winners based on their innovative performance, their impact on solving user needs and problems, and whether their ease of use management can scale at growth.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the best stock trading app by FinTech Breakthrough as it supports our mission to provide all levels of investors with an intuitive and robust platform," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategies, Moomoo Technologies Inc. "Backed by independent research, advanced technological development capabilities, and our unique digital-first business model, we want to level the playing field for retail investors. From powerful stock and option analysis tools to fully extended trading hours, moomoo serves both new and experienced traders."

"Moomoos' robust technologies help investors spot potential investment opportunities and make informed decisions. Investors at all levels are looking for in-depth data, market news and global insights," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "We want to recognize moomoo as 'Best Stock Trading App!' By striving to provide investors with the best online trading experiences possible, investors at any stage can make confident investment decisions backed by readily available data and insights."

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU ). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected] .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

SOURCE moomoo