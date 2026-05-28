Moomoo's Parent Company Futu Releases Q1 2026 Results: Revenues up 25% YoY to US$746.9 million

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo's parent company Futu Holdings Ltd. ("Futu" or "the Company")(Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading global tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, announced its unaudited Q1 2026 earnings with US$746.9 million in revenues, up 25.0% year-over-year ("YoY"), and US$117.3 million in non-GAAP adjusted net income.

Futu Holdings Ltd Q1 2026 Financial Results

As of March 31, 2026, the Company reported 30.17 million registered users, 6.28 million brokerage accounts, and 3.59 million funded accounts. The Company's total client assets surged to US$155.8 billion, demonstrating an accelerated growth of 47.2% YoY. Notably, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, and Japan markets recorded double-digit quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") growth in client assets.

Additionally, Q1 witnessed robust trading activities across its platforms, as the total trading volume grew by 29.1% YoY to US$529.4 billion, an all-time high. The Company's wealth management services also expanded its global reach, with assets under management (AUM) reaching US$22.8 billion, a 28.2% YoY growth, and the number of clients holding wealth management products increased by 33% YoY. Japan, Canada, Australia, the US, and Malaysia markets all posted triple-digit annual growth in AUM.

Leveled Up AI and Expanding Trading Capabilities to Meet Diverse Needs of Global Investors

In Q1, the Company continued to expand and enhance its AI capabilities across its platforms. In addition to upgrading its AI Chatbot and AI Algo trading services, the Company launched the API Skill across all markets, enabling users' self-deployed AI agents to access real-time quotes, positions, order execution, and historical data within moomoo through its open APIs using natural language. Backed by a triple-layer security framework, these new AI features make automated trading safer and more accessible to investors at all levels.

At the same time, the Company rolled out a series of trading capability upgrades across global markets to meet diverse investor needs. In Malaysia, moomoo became the first licensed broker to support HK stock options trading and short selling. In Japan, it launched individual stock and index valuation features for moomoo desktop users, enhancing fundamental analysis.

For cryptocurrency trading, direct crypto deposit and withdrawal services supporting 11 major blockchains and 30 cryptocurrencies are now available on moomoo US. In Hong Kong, the Company's self-built virtual asset trading platform commenced full-scale licensed operations.

Partnering Globally to Deepen Community Connections

In Q1, the Company deepened its commitment to empowering investor communities through strategic partnerships with renowned global partners. In collaboration with Nasdaq, moomoo introduced Monday and Wednesday expirations options, driving strong user conversion through effective education and community engagement. To build an open, innovative investing ecosystem, moomoo and Google hosted a financial creator workshop in New York focused on AI empowerment and intelligent trading. In Singapore, moomoo formalized a strategic partnership with the Securities Investors Association of Singapore to enhance financial literacy through Moo Academy and other programs. In Malaysia, moomoo and Bursa Malaysia co-launched the country's first large-scale retail investor event, expanding outreach to investors in the Penang region.

Moomoo's dedicated localization efforts and product strengths earned wide recognition across global markets. By the end of Q1, Moomoo ranked No.1 in accumulated downloads in Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia [1]. The Company has earned accolades from the industry, such as "Fastest Growing Retail Broker" by SGX Group and "Active Share Traders Platform", "US Stocks Trading Platform", and "Mobile Share Trading App" winners by Finder Awards (Australia).

[1]Source: Sensor Tower. Based on brokerage app download volumes in Australia from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2026. Ranking may change over time.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, Moomoo is trusted by more than 30 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit Moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

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