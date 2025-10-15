Moon Area School District Selects Focus School Software to Replace Skyward and Modernize Its Student Information System

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus School Software is proud to announce that Moon Area School District in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, has selected Focus to replace Skyward as its Student Information System (SIS) beginning with the 2026–27 school year.

Moon Area School District joins a growing number of Pennsylvania districts choosing Focus to deliver a unified, modern platform that simplifies data management, enhances communication, and improves access for staff, students, and families.

During the project kickoff, district leaders met with the Focus leadership team—including the executive sponsor and assigned project manager—to review the implementation structure and timeline. Superintendent Dr. Jason D'Alesio expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and confidence in the Focus approach.

"Our partnership with Focus School Software marks an exciting step forward for Moon Area - enhancing how we serve our students, staff, and families through innovation, connection, and collaboration."

Key Components of the Moon Area Focus Project:

Dedicated Focus project team, including a data migration specialist, trainer, and account executive.

Weekly project meetings starting with on-site project planning.

Data migration of all historical data.

On-site specialty group (department) meetings followed by gap analysis.

Review meetings and staff training sessions.

The Focus SIS will provide Moon Area with a comprehensive, enterprise-level platform that includes:

Online enrollment and streamlined communication tools.

Integrated mobile app for families and staff.

K-12 master schedule builder.

Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS).

Graduation pathways and academic tracking.

Document management.

State compliance reporting.

Advanced data analytics.

"We're excited to welcome Moon Area School District to the Focus family," said Andrew Schmadeke, CEO of Focus School Software. "Their commitment to innovation and continuous improvement aligns perfectly with Focus's mission to deliver powerful, user-friendly systems that empower districts to make data-driven decisions."

About Moon Area School District

Moon Area School District is a highly rated public school district located in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, serving approximately 4,100 students in grades K–12 with a student–teacher ratio of 16:1. The district is recognized for its academic excellence, community engagement, and focus on preparing students for success beyond graduation.

About Focus School Software

Focus School Software is a leading provider of enterprise-level Student Information Systems (SIS) serving public school districts nationwide. Focus offers a K–12 SIS and extended solutions for Career and Technical Education, Adult Education, Special Student Services, and Financial Information Systems. Focus currently serves over 3.5 million students in 14 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Learn more at www.focusschoolsoftware.com.

