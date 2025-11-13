Apple Valley Unified School District Selects Focus School Software to Replace Aeries and Modernize Student Information Management for K-12

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus School Software today announced that Apple Valley Unified School District (AVUSD) in San Bernardino County, California, has selected the Focus Student Information System (SIS) to replace Aeries and provide a unified, modern platform for K–12 student data management.

With more than 13,000 students, Apple Valley USD represents Focus's latest California K-12 district and a key step in the company's continued growth across the state.

District leaders cited modern technology, responsive customer support, and improved user experience as key reasons for selecting Focus. The implementation will include full integration with CALPADS, online enrollment, gradebook, communications, reporting, and mobile access—giving staff, students, and families a seamless experience.

"This particular change isn't happening at a time of our choosing—but thankfully, the process has been of our choosing. It's being driven by the people who use the system every day." Assistant Superintendent Pat Schlosser noted.

Focus was selected for several key strengths:

Replacement of legacy Aeries SIS with a unified, web-based platform

Streamlined CALPADS reporting and data management

Comprehensive online enrollment and registration

Integrated parent and student portals with mobile app access

Robust analytics and districtwide data visibility

"Apple Valley USD's selection represents an exciting milestone in California," said Andrew Schmadeke, CEO of Focus School Software. "Districts across the state are recognizing the need for a flexible, modern SIS built on service and transparency. We're thrilled to welcome Apple Valley to the Focus family."

Apple Valley USD's implementation with Focus will begin in 2025, with a full go-live targeted for the 2026–27 school year.

About Apple Valley Unified School District

Apple Valley USD serves over 13,000 students across 15 schools in San Bernardino County, California. The district is committed to fostering academic excellence, innovation, and opportunity for every student through high-quality instruction and strong community partnerships. Learn more at www.avusd.org.

About Focus School Software

Focus School Software provides scalable Student Information Systems and ERP solutions for K–12 districts across the United States. Focus SIS includes powerful features for scheduling, attendance, grading, enrollment, and compliance reporting. Focus currently supports more than 3.5 million students in 15 states. Learn more at www.focusschoolsoftware.com.

