MOON CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF HELLO KITTY® WITH THE CUTEST ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH AND STRAWBERRY MINT TOOTHPASTE

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You can never have too many smiles! To celebrate the 50th anniversary of global icon Hello Kitty®, MOON Oral Beauty has partnered with Sanrio® for a sweet surprise. Introducing the limited-edition MOON x Hello Kitty® Electric Toothbrush ($79.99) and Strawberry Mint Toothpaste ($12.99) – a timelessly cute oral beauty collection that brings a modern twist to the beloved character.

MOON MOON

Encased in signature Hello Kitty® packaging, the MOON x Hello Kitty® Electric Toothbrush is the ultimate countertop collectible for fans with its Hello Kitty® branded red and white design, matching travel case, charging base, and two brush heads. The new design also features the same innovative technology as MOON's award-winning Electric Toothbrush - five custom sonic modes (clean - whiten - polish - massage - sensitive), a two-minute guided brushing timer, and an industry-leading six-week charge.

The MOON x Hello Kitty® Strawberry Mint Toothpaste is a fluoride-free formula that boasts a delightful blend of Strawberry and Mint for a burst of fun flavor. Packed with sweetness and smile-friendly antioxidants, the pastel pink toothpaste is infused with Ethically Sourced Mica (polishes teeth) and Coconut Oil (reduces bad bacteria and neutralizes breath) - making this gentle, natural toothpaste safe for fans of all ages. This collection presents a playful way of brushing your teeth and feeling cute while taking care of your smile!

From celebrity partnerships to culturally relevant collaborations, MOON continues to create strategic moments that excite its community, expand its audience, and transform the everyday oral care routine into an oral beauty experience. Embracing nostalgia through its collaboration with Hello Kitty® exemplifies MOON's use of a beloved character with decades-long influence to spark joy behind every smile routine and encourage better brushing habits.

"We're excited to partner with Hello Kitty®, an iconic character loved by millions worldwide, to bring a touch of fun and joy to your everyday oral care routine," said MOON Founder Shaun Neff. "This collaboration represents MOON's ongoing commitment to finding ways to reinvigorate the oral care experience through unique and relevant partnerships that our community loves."

Hello, brighter smiles! Shop the MOON x Hello Kitty® Collection today individually or as a bundle at www.moonoralbeauty.com . It will also be available in select stores and online at Ulta, Nordstrom and Amazon on June 23. Imagery can be downloaded HERE .

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

About MOON Oral Beauty:

Beauty starts with your smile, that's why MOON Oral Beauty is reimagining oral care by elevating the everyday oral care routine into an oral beauty experience. Founder, Shaun Neff, created MOON Oral Beauty with the intention of supporting healthy, bright smiles with better-looking products and better-for-you ingredients. From premium, beauty-forward teeth whitening to award-winning everyday essentials, MOON delivers effective results, gentle ingredients, and clean formulations trusted by professionals. Inspired by beauty, made for your smile, MOON is oral care reimagined.

SOURCE MOON