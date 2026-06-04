Moon Commerce Group Launches Shopen AI, an AI Powered Shopping Discovery Platform Designed to Simplify Product Discovery

New platform combines personalized product discovery, creator influence, shopping content, and intelligent deal recommendations into one connected shopping experience

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jun. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Commerce Group today announced the launch of Shopen AI, a mobile app that helps consumers discover trending products, personalized recommendations, creator inspired finds, and intelligent deal opportunities in one connected shopping experience. Available to download on iOS and Android.

Available on iOS and Android, Shopen AI helps consumers discover products, deals, and shopping inspiration tailored to their interests.

The launch comes as consumer shopping behavior continues shifting toward discovery driven commerce, with shoppers increasingly relying on creators, social media, reviews, online communities, and recommendation driven content to influence purchasing decisions. Industry research shows that 82% of consumers now use social media for product discovery and research, highlighting the growing fragmentation of the modern shopping journey.

Shopen AI helps consumers discover products through shopping trends, creator inspired recommendations, and personalized experiences designed around how consumers shop today.

"Consumers are discovering products across creators, social media, reviews, online communities, and marketplaces more than ever before," said Lori Wagner, Head of Commerce and Communications at Shopen AI. "Shopen AI helps simplify that experience through personalized recommendations, creator inspired finds, intelligent deal discovery, and curated shopping inspiration designed around how consumers shop today."

Consumers can use Shopen AI to discover trending products, browse curated collections, explore creator inspired finds, uncover deals and coupons, and receive personalized recommendations tailored to their interests. The platform is designed to reduce the time spent searching across multiple websites, marketplaces, social platforms, and content sources while making product discovery more engaging, relevant, and personalized.

Key platform features include:

Personalized product discovery experiences tailored to shopper interests and behaviors

Trending product discovery across beauty, fashion, home, wellness, tech, and lifestyle categories

Intelligent deal discovery designed to help consumers identify relevant promotions and value driven opportunities

Curated shopping collections designed around trends, interests, seasonal moments, and consumer lifestyles

Beyond the app, Shopen AI will continue expanding through shopping content, creator partnerships, curated collections, enhanced personalization, and ongoing platform improvements designed to improve product discovery.

Shopen AI is currently available for download on [Apple App Store/Google Play].

To learn more, visit Moon Commerce Group.

About Shopen AI

Shopen AI is an AI powered shopping discovery platform focused on helping consumers discover trending products, creator inspired recommendations, personalized shopping ideas, and intelligent deal opportunities across online shopping channels. By combining AI powered discovery, creator influence, shopping content, shopping trends, and marketplace insights, Shopen AI helps simplify online shopping and create a more connected consumer experience.

SOURCE Moon Commerce Group