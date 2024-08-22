MOON LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER TRIPLE LED PLATINUM PRO GLOW TEETH WHITENING DEVICE FOR MAXIMUM BRIGHTENING AND ENHANCED ORAL HEALTH

Ditch the expensive whitening appointments and discover a faster and easier way to brighten, protect and refresh your smile. The Platinum Pro Glow Teeth Whitening Device is clinically proven to whiten teeth up to 18 shades in just 1 week when used twice daily for 5 minutes per use. It powers MOON's most advanced Platinum Express Dissolving Whitening Strips, which are formulated with enamel-protecting Hydroxyapatite for safe use on sensitive teeth and vanish in under 10 minutes. The gentle application is mess-free with no rinsing or removal required. Beyond advanced whitening with blue LED light, MOON is integrating new LED light therapy frequencies to deliver triple the oral care benefits in a single session.

Personalize your own oral care treatment with three specifically engineered modes to transform your smile. Utilize blue light for teeth whitening or let the device automatically cycle through each light interval (5 minutes per light) for maximum benefits. A full cycle through all settings can be completed in just 15 minutes. As proven by clinical studies:

Blue light: Activates hydrogen peroxide in the teeth strips to accelerate whitening results.

Activates hydrogen peroxide in the teeth strips to accelerate whitening results. Red light: Minimizes immediate, interim, and persistent tooth hypersensitivity and reduces periodontal inflammation to support advanced gum health.

Minimizes immediate, interim, and persistent tooth hypersensitivity and reduces periodontal inflammation to support advanced gum health. Yellow light: Increases mouth hydration which cleanses your mouth, neutralizing odor to support fresher breath.

"With the latest advancements in LED and fast-growing beauty device market, there was a white space for MOON to create something powerful in oral care that merges cosmetic whitening with oral health," said Shaun Neff, Co-Founder of MOON Oral Beauty and Beach House Group. "We wanted to create an at-home product that could address multiple oral care concerns without forcing a 5-step routine on consumers. MOON is disrupting the industry with a new teeth whitening device that simplifies the routine through powerful triple light technology."

An independent consumer panel study* saw impressive results after one week using the MOON Platinum Pro Glow Teeth Whitening Device.

94% agreed their teeth were noticeably whiter after 1 week

90% agreed their breath felt fresher after 1 week

90% didn't experience sensitivity

87% agreed it delivered professional-level teeth whitening results

"We've used LED blue light technology in our practice for decades as it accelerates the whitening process," said board-certified dentist Julie Cho, DMD. "So the fact that MOON has included this along with a red and yellow light to optimize oral health, all in a handheld device, is truly innovative and unparalleled. The Platinum Pro Glow Teeth Whitening Device is a great way to maintain and enhance oral health and the look of the smile in between dental visits."

The kit retails for $129 and includes a lightweight, cordless LED device, one week treatment (28 Platinum Express Dissolving Whitening Strips), and a travel case for convenience and storage. Shop the Platinum Pro Glow Teeth Whitening Device today at www.moonoralbeauty.com and at Ulta and Amazon in early September 2024.

Imagery can be downloaded HERE .

*In an independent one-week consumer panel study with 77 participants using the Platinum Pro Glow Teeth Whitening Device

SOURCE MOON