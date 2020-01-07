MOON Ultra to Launch the MOON UltraLight at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MOON Ultra has announced that MOON UltraLight is being unveiled at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). At CES, MOON Ultra will be presented at booth 53172, from January 7-10, 2020 as a part of the Eureka Park section of the show.

MOON UltraLight is a sleek, portable lighting device designed to illuminate your photos and videos with its various tones and pocket-sized user-friendly experience. Compatible with most phones and tablets, MOON UltraLight offers intuitive touch controls that provide customizable brightness so its users can now perfectly capture life's special moments with ease; by simply clipping MOON UltraLight onto their devices.

"We're thrilled to bring our product to CES for the first time this year alongside all the leading companies also exhibiting the future of technology. With the launch of MOON UltraLight, we hope to help make our users special moments last forever by providing them the perfect illumination to capture optimal photos and videos," says Edward Madongorere, CEO of MOON.

The product is available at select B8ta stores nationwide and can also be purchased online for $49.99.

More information on the product can be found on MOON's website: here .

ABOUT MOON: MOON Ultra is the creator of the MOON UltraLight. MOON UltraLight is an ultra-portable lighting device designed with customers in mind. Its intuitive touch controls provide customizable brightness and tone, allowing users to perfectly capture special moments. MOON Ultra was founded in Boston, Massachusetts and is now headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Follow MOON on Instagram @MyMOONUltra and view the company website: here .

