MOON Ultra Wins Prestigious TIME Magazine Award at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MOON Ultra announced that their innovative mobile lighting solution, the MOON UltraLight was awarded TIME 's best 25 gadgets of 2020 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

MOON exhibited at Eureka Park from January 7-10, 2020 at the Sands Convention Center. On the CES trade show floor, attendees were able to experience demos first hand and learn more about the company from the company founders, Dishen Yang and Edward Madongorere.

"We're thrilled that we received notoriety from such a leading outlet like TIME Magazine and are now empowered to continue our growth into 2020," says Edward Madongorere, Co-Founder and CEO of MOON Ultra.

The product is available at select B8ta stores nationwide and can also be purchased online for $49.99.

More information on the product can be found on MOON's website: here .

ABOUT MOON: MOON Ultra is the creator of the MOON UltraLight. MOON UltraLight is a portable lighting device designed with customers in mind. Its intuitive touch controls provide customizable brightness and tone, allowing users to capture special moments perfectly. MOON Ultra was founded in Boston, Massachusetts, and is now headquartered in Austin, Texas. Follow MOON Ultra on Instagram @MyMOONUltra and view the company website: here .

SOURCE MOON

