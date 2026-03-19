Moon Valley Nurseries Adds 16th Texas Location in Frisco as Part of Continued Texas Growth

PHOENIX, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Valley Nurseries, the all-in-one nursery and landscaping company setting the standard for superior trees, plants and landscaping services, announced today its further strengthening its Texas presence with the debut of its 16th Texas nursery in Frisco, Texas. This expansion comes as the company continues on its decade-long investment into the state of Texas.

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest fully-integrated nursery and box tree grower in the United States, now operating more than 1,800 acres of farmland and more than 50 retail locations across Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee and Texas. While leading the industry in professional landscape design, expert planting services, and cutting-edge nutrients and fertilizers, Moon Valley Nurseries is home to the world's best trees and plants.

The 7.1-acre nursery located at 7401 Coit Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 becomes the sixth location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, offering Moon Valley Nurseries' best and biggest trees, expert landscape design, white-glove delivery and installation. Many of the trees available at Moon Valley Nurseries in Texas and nationwide are box-grown for the Texas climate and cared for at the company's 250-acre farm in Glen Flora, Texas, one of 19 farms it operates across the country.

"As Frisco continues to grow, we're excited to support the community and better serve the entire Dallas–Fort Worth area," said Brian Flood, CEO of Moon Valley Nurseries. "Whether customers want more privacy, stronger curb appeal, or shaded outdoor spaces, we're bringing the trees, expertise, and white-glove service to help them create the landscape of their dreams."

At the center of every project is Moon Valley Nurseries' mission to help homeowners transform their yards and outdoor living spaces into beautiful and functional areas. That starts with a free design consultation, either at the project site or at the nursery with a local expert team who specialize in creating beautiful landscapes that reflect the customer's ultimate vision and thrive in the North Texas climate. To support the growth of the plants, Moon Valley Nurseries employs trained professionals to deliver, dig, plant, mulch and fertilize the plants to give customers the ultimate VIP experience, the Moon Valley Nurseries way.

"Over the last 16 years, our experts have become trusted members of the community that people can turn to when they're looking to refresh their yards," Flood added. "And our impact is meaningful: across our 16 Texas locations, and with the help of our more than 330 Texas-based teammates, we've helped plant more than 2 million trees and plants throughout the region, delivering on our promise to transform outdoor spaces with the best plants and the trees."

Moon Valley Nurseries is open to retail and wholesale customers, including large-scale homebuilders, architects, landscapers and more, providing best-in-class service and one of the most diverse selections of products and services, including pottery, sculptures, proprietary farm-developed fertilizers, bedding, soils and mulch, and more than 200 varieties of trees and shrubs of all sizes.

Moon Valley Nurseries's Frisco location is now open with a grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. For more information about Frisco visit: https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com/locations/frisco

ABOUT MOON VALLEY NURSERIES

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest fully-integrated nursery and box tree grower in the United States, now operating more than 1,800 acres of farmland and more than 50 retail locations across Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee and Texas. While leading the industry in professional landscape design, expert planting services, and cutting-edge nutrients and fertilizers, Moon Valley Nurseries is home to the world's best trees and plants. For more information, visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com.

SOURCE Moon Valley Nurseries