Moon Valley Nurseries Debuts Third Tennessee Location in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Valley Nurseries, the all-in-one nursery and landscaping company setting the standard for superior trees, plants and landscaping services, has opened its third Tennessee retail nursery in Hendersonville, expanding its footprint in Middle Tennessee. This addition comes as Moon Valley Nurseries continues growing in this market and providing white-glove services for those in the area.

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest fully-integrated nursery and box tree grower in the United States, now operating more than 1,800 acres of farmland and more than 50 retail locations across Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee and Texas. While leading the industry in professional landscape design, expert planting services, and cutting-edge nutrients and fertilizers, Moon Valley Nurseries is home to the world's best trees and plants.

The 4-acre nursery is located at 1065 Saundersville Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075, joining its nurseries in Knoxville, which opened in 2025, and Franklin, which opened in 2023. The Hendersonville nursery is the latest nursery retail location to offer Moon Valley Nurseries' full suite of services, which include the best and biggest trees, expert landscape design, and white-glove delivery and installation.

"Tennessee has been an incredible market for us," said Brian Flood, CEO of Moon Valley Nurseries. "The response from customers here has been awesome, and Hendersonville made sense as the next spot to put down roots as we expand to serve the entire Middle Tennessee region. We want people to have a place close to home where they can walk the lot, talk to someone who actually knows trees, and figure out exactly what's going to work in their yard."

Moon Valley Nurseries is open to retail and wholesale customers, including large-scale homebuilders, architects, landscapers and more. The company provides best-in-class service and one of the most diverse selections of products and services, including pottery, sculptures, proprietary farm-developed fertilizers, bedding, soils and mulch, and more than 200 varieties of trees and shrubs of all sizes.

Moon Valley Nurseries' Hendersonville location is now open. Customers can visit Moon Valley Nurseries for privacy trees, shade trees, flowering trees, palm trees, shrubs, landscape design guidance, delivery, and professional installation.

For store hours, available products, and service information, visit: https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com/events/hendersonville-opening

ABOUT MOON VALLEY NURSERIES

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest fully-integrated nursery and box tree grower in the United States, now operating more than 1,800 acres of farmland and more than 50 retail locations across Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee and Texas. While leading the industry in professional landscape design, expert planting services, and cutting-edge nutrients and fertilizers, Moon Valley Nurseries is home to the world's best trees and plants. For more information, visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com.

SOURCE Moon Valley Nurseries