MOONBUG ENTERTAINMENT DEBUTS EMMIE'S WONDER WARDROBE, A SPARKLING NEW SPIN-OFF OF LITTLE ANGEL, TODAY ON YOUTUBE

The new series from the blockbuster preschool franchise celebrates dress-up and self-expression through the eyes of Emmie, a spirited young girl with a wardrobe full of imagination and adventure.

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LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment, a global leader in children's entertainment like CoComelon and Blippi, today debuted Emmie's Wonder Wardrobe on YouTube. The animated preschool series is a spin-off of Little Angel, one of the most-watched preschool brands in the world, with over 150 million YouTube subscribers and 1.4 billion monthly views across 25 languages on YouTube. The new series is packed with original music and playful stories that celebrate the creativity and self-expression of kids today.

Emmie’s Wonder Wardrobe is a new animated preschool series from Moonbug Entertainment

Emmie's Wonder Wardrobe follows Emmie, a spirited five-year-old whose closet is bursting with costumes, colors, and endless possibilities. Whether she's twirling in a princess gown or mixing and matching an outfit to match her mood, Emmie uses dress-up to explore who she is and how she feels. Through catchy original pop songs and vibrant storytelling, the series inspires young viewers to find their sparkle, celebrate individuality, and embrace what makes them unique.

Emmie, Baby John's fabulous big sister, has been a fan favorite character on Little Angel, and now she is getting the spotlight she deserves. Moonbug was inspired to give Emmie her own spin-off series after seeing strong positive fan reaction to episodes that centered on her, including the viral Mermaid Song. Emmie's Wonder Wardrobe is made for older preschoolers ready to explore music beyond nursery rhymes and embrace kid-friendly pop anthems.

"With Emmie, we wanted to create a role model for little ones who is creative, passionate, confident, and isn't afraid to help others shine in the spotlight too," said Scarlett Barry, Creative Executive at Moonbug Entertainment. "Little Angel has always championed spirited self-expression, and Emmie's Wonder Wardrobe is a natural and sparkly extension of that vital part of early years development."

When intentionally designed around how young children learn and grow, online video can support learning, exploration, and everyday discovery. Little Angel stories are built around imaginative play and everyday moments from early childhood. Emmie's Wonder Wardrobe is an extension of that world. Early childhood learning consultants helped create the show to reflect how young children learn through play and repetition.

"We've watched Little Angel grow into a truly global phenomenon, with massive viewership on YouTube and Netflix and incredible momentum following our launch on Disney+ last year," said Alex Tarzy, Little Angel General Manager at Moonbug Entertainment. "We were inspired to create Emmie's Wonder Wardrobe because of the love Little Angel fans shared for the character, and are so excited for their reaction to this new spin-off that puts her center stage."

Watch the first episode of Emmie's Wonder Wardrobe today on YouTube.

About Little Angel

Little Angel is a global preschool brand from Moonbug Entertainment that follows the everyday musical adventures of Baby John and his family as they explore the perfectly imperfect world around them. The series blends original songs with beloved nursery rhymes to help kids explore and celebrate the ups and downs of early childhood, encouraging self-expression and celebrating individuality. Acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2022, Little Angel has grown to one of the world's most-watched preschool brands, attracting over 150 million YouTube subscribers across 25 languages. The series is also available on Amazon, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands in the world, including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

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SOURCE Moonbug Entertainment