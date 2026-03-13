MoonPay Agents Introduces the First AI Agent Secured by a Ledger Signer

AI agents can now trade crypto autonomously, with every transaction confirmed on a physical Ledger™ signer where private keys are never exposed.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leader in global crypto payments, has announced native Ledger signer support for MoonPay Agents, making it the first CLI wallet with an integration enabling users to verify and sign every transaction on a Ledger secure signer. Private keys never leave the hardware.

The launch addresses the biggest barrier to autonomous AI trading: security. Until now, giving an AI agent access to your crypto meant giving up control of your keys. MoonPay Agents with Ledger support eliminates that tradeoff, giving agents full trading capabilities across Ethereum, Solana, and all major chains while the user signs every transaction using their Ledger signer.

"Autonomous agents will manage trillions in digital assets," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of MoonPay. "But autonomy without security is reckless. We built MoonPay Agents with Ledger so intelligence can scale without surrendering control. The agent executes. The human stays in the loop."

What This Looks Like

A user can ask their agent to rebalance a multi-chain portfolio. The agent spots a yield opportunity on Base, wants to bridge USDC from Ethereum and asks the user to sign the transaction. The keys never leave the signer, and the user is responsible for approving all immutable transactions – there is no risk the agent will hallucinate and misuse the funds.

How It Works

Connect any Ledger signer (Ledger Nano S Plus™, Ledger Nano X™, Ledger Nano™ Gen5, Ledger Stax™, or Ledger Flex™) via USB to MoonPay CLI. The agent automatically detects wallets across all supported networks, including Base, Solana, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.

Automatic Ledger app switching lets an agent move across multiple chains in a single workflow with no manual steps. Swaps, bridges, and transfers all routes through the Ledger signer for on-device approval.

"For years, Ledger integration has been a checkbox feature for wallets. There is a new wave of CLI and agent-centric wallets emerging, and these will need Ledger security as a feature, too. Congrats to MoonPay for being the first to leverage Ledger's Device Management Kit and integrate Ledger into MoonPay Agents," said Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger.

Availability

Live now in MoonPay CLI versions 0.12.3. Get started at moonpay.com/agents.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

About Ledger:

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 8M devices sold to consumers in 165+ countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world's most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger's security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

Don't buy "a hardware wallet." Buy a LEDGER™ signer.

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SOURCE MoonPay