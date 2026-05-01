MoonPay Announces 'MoonAgents Card' Enabling AI Agents to Spend Stablecoins Anywhere Mastercard Is Accepted

MoonAgents Card will launch under an expanded partnership between MoonPay, Exodus and Monavate

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leading crypto payments network, today announced it will launch MoonAgents Card, a virtual Mastercard debit card that lets users and AI agents spend stablecoins directly from their onchain balances. Through seamless crypto to fiat conversion at the point of purchase, the card can be used at any online merchant globally that accepts Mastercard.

This initiative combines MoonPay's AI agent infrastructure and developer network with Monavate's regulated card issuing and Mastercard's global payments network.

Stablecoin debit cards exist, but they weren't built for agents. As AI agents increasingly participate in digital commerce, MoonAgents Card is designed to be accessed and managed programmatically through MoonPay CLI and MoonPay Agents workflows. Unlike some agent card products that require users to pre-load a custodial balance or transfer funds offchain before spending, MoonAgents Card allows users to enable or delegate authority to agents to spend directly from an onchain wallet at the moment of transaction. MoonPay CLI has processed more than 4 million tool calls since launch, with usage accelerating — the first million took 30 days; the second million took seven.

"Agents are already managing wallets, executing trades, and moving value onchain. The one thing they couldn't do was spend at a merchant. Now they can," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of MoonPay.

"AI agents are going to transact constantly, at machine speed, across millions of merchants. Exodus has spent a decade building self-custodial wallets for people," said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus. "MoonAgents Card extends that infrastructure to agents, letting them spend directly from an onchain wallet. The wallets and cards that work for that future look nothing like what exists today—and we're building for that future."

How it Works

MoonAgents Card will link a self-custodial wallet to a Mastercard virtual payment card through Monavate's infrastructure. The user authorizes a smart contract to access their stablecoin balance at the time of transaction. The purchase is made through standard card payment flows, with Monavate executing the onchain funding and card authorization in real time. If declined, funds return to the wallet immediately. Wallet custody is never transferred, and approvals can be revoked at any time.

MoonPay's Agent Infrastructure

MoonAgents Card extends the AI-native financial stack MoonPay has shipped over the past year. MoonPay CLI provides a developer command-line interface for crypto payments. MoonPay Agents enables autonomous AI workflows with Ledger-secured hardware signing. The Open Wallet Standard, launched in March with backing from more than 15 organizations including the Ethereum Foundation, Solana Foundation and PayPal, provides a universal framework for agents to hold value and sign transactions across blockchains. MoonAgents Card now gives those agents a way to spend.

Availability

MoonAgents Card is available today through MoonPay CLI in the UK and LATAM, with US and EU availability planned in the coming months. Identity verification is required before card issuance.

Get Started

Install: npm install -g @moonpay/cli

Issue a card: mp card issue --wallet your-wallet-name

Get started: moonpay.com/agents/card

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

About Monavate

Monavate is a regulated global payments infrastructure provider offering a comprehensive suite of modular capabilities, including card issuing (physical and virtual), BIN sponsorship, principal scheme memberships with Visa, Mastercard, and Discover, issuer processing through its proprietary MonavateOne platform, IBANs and virtual IBANs, global and stablecoin settlement, and embedded finance infrastructure. Monavate enables ambitious fintech, embedded finance, and Web3 businesses to build, launch, and scale payment programmes with confidence, backed by deep regulatory credibility and a growing international licensing footprint.

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About Exodus Movement, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is a financial technology company pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to spend, manage, and swap digital assets globally, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of people through its payments platform built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its business product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus builds financial software where individuals keep control of their assets by default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

SOURCE MoonPay