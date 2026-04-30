MoonPay Korea to Power Global Distribution of Won-Backed Stablecoin

South Korea's Oldest Commercial Bank, Woori, joins as the inaugural member of MoonPay Korea's KRW Stablecoin Consortium

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay Korea, part of the MoonPay group (the leader in global crypto payments and stablecoin infrastructure), announced today that it will support the global distribution, cross-border settlement, wallet access, and currency conversion infrastructure for Korea's emerging won-backed stablecoin market. As part of this effort, MoonPay Korea has signed its first banking MOU with Woori Bank, South Korea's oldest commercial bank and one of its four largest banks.

The MOU marks a significant step in MoonPay Korea's strategy to support bank-led stablecoin initiatives in Korea by connecting regulated KRW stablecoin adoption with the MoonPay group's global network of wallets, payment products, and settlement infrastructure and signifies MoonPay Korea's first formal banking collaboration in Korea, focused on supporting the development of the KRW stablecoin infrastructure. The consortium will explore how KRW-denominated stablecoins could be used beyond domestic payments, including remittances, merchant settlements, institutional payments, and cross-border financial activities.

MoonPay Korea will serve as an infrastructure partner supporting the global distribution and settlement layer for bank-led stablecoin initiatives originating in Korea, within the framework of relevant regulations and requirements as they are established. This would include providing the infrastructure for cross-border settlement and wallet distribution through the MoonPay group's global network of buy, sell, trade, deposit, and checkout products.

MoonPay's U.S. issuance platform offers a fully regulated and white-label solution for launching and scaling custom, full-reserve-backed stablecoins. Its issuance platform allows institutions, fintechs, and enterprises to mint, redeem, and manage stablecoins at scale.

South Korea has emerged as one of the most regulatory-forward markets in digital assets. The country is preparing to move from bank-led stablecoin pilots to domestic merchant adoption and, ultimately, cross-border settlement, creating a clear on-ramp for infrastructure providers with global reach. MoonPay Korea is also exploring ways to support Korea's transition beyond the traditional bank-exchange model toward broader wallet diversity and self-custody.

"Stablecoins are becoming the backbone of digital finance, and Korea is emerging as one of the world's most forward-looking markets," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of the MoonPay group.

To lead its strategy in the region, MoonPay Korea has appointed Bugeon Lee, a founding executive, as Head of APAC. Based in Seoul, Lee will oversee direct collaboration with Korean regulators, banks, and enterprise partners as MoonPay Korea prepares to introduce its KRW stablecoin infrastructure.

"Korea's regulatory clarity, scale, and technological sophistication create a powerful foundation for stablecoin adoption," said Lee. "By combining regulated KRW issuance with global distribution and settlement via the MoonPay group, MoonPay Korea will help Korean institutions extend the reach of the won into digital commerce. Our job is to make sure Korean stablecoins aren't just trusted domestically, but usable and interoperable worldwide."

The MoonPay group maintains one of the industry's broadest regulatory footprints, including an EU MiCA authorization, a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and Money Transmitter licenses across the United States. Local MoonPay entities are also registered to provide crypto asset services in the UK, Australia, and Jersey.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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SOURCE MoonPay