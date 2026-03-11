MoonPay Announces Nyjah Huston as First-Ever Athlete Ambassador

The most decorated street skateboarder of all time and MoonPay X Games League Founder Athlete joins MoonPay to help usher in a new era of action sports

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments and Title Partner of the MoonPay X Games League (XGL), today announced Nyjah Huston as its official Team Ambassador for the inaugural MoonPay XGL Summer Season. The announcement builds on MoonPay's three-year, category-exclusive title partnership with X Games, the first league title partnership in X Games history.

MoonPay X Games League (XGL)

Announced in January 2026, the newly formed MoonPay X Games League establishes a permanent, team-based competition structure for both winter and summer action sports athletes competing in various skateboarding, BMX, snowboarding, and freeskiing disciplines. This new approach to competition will bolster athletes' salaries and benefits, offer new opportunities for team ownership, and create season-long narratives that build authentic rivalries.

"In street skating, if you're not pushing the boundaries, you're falling behind. It's all about progression. I look at crypto the same way – it's the future, and it's moving fast. MoonPay is leading the way with this transformation, and I'm excited to join them as Team Ambassador," said Nyjah Huston, MoonPay XGL Founder Athlete and MoonPay Team Ambassador.

Widely regarded as the greatest Skateboard Street competitor of all time, Huston enters his 20th year at X Games with 15 gold medals overall, a 2024 Olympic bronze medal, and the record for most Skateboard gold medals. As a MoonPay XGL Founder Athlete, he has contributed directly to league development, helping shape competition formats, the athlete experience, and the fan-first culture of the MoonPay XGL.

"Builders recognize builders. Nyjah has spent his whole career doing what people said couldn't be done. So have we. The MoonPay X Games League is what happens when you put those two things together. And we're just getting started," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of MoonPay.

As part of the partnership, Huston will make personal appearances at MoonPay XGL events in Sacramento, Japan, and New Orleans, and he will represent the brand across media interviews and social content throughout the Summer Season.

The MoonPay XGL Summer Season kicks off June 26, 2026, in Sacramento, California, featuring four clubs: XC Los Angeles, XC New York, XC São Paulo, and XC Tokyo. The season will be broadcast live on the ESPN App, The Roku Sports Channel, YouTube, and Kick.com. The partnership includes a pass-through model enabling MoonPay's network of partners to engage within the MoonPay XGL ecosystem through integrated activations and experiences.

Additional details on the MoonPay XGL, teams, athletes, and the inaugural season can be found at xgames.com/xgl.

About X Games

Since 1995, X Games has defined action sports—from Tony Hawk's 900 to Shaun White's halfpipe dominance to the rise of BMX and skateboarding as global forces. Over 30 years, it has become more than a competition: it's a cultural touchstone, blending sports, music, fashion, and community. For more information, visit www.xgames.com, or follow @xgames on TikTok, X, Instagram or Facebook.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

MoonPay powers ramps, trading, commerce, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

