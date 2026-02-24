MoonPay Launches MoonPay Agents, the Onramp for the Agent Economy

Non-custodial, permissionless infrastructure for AI agents that move money

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leader in global crypto payments and stablecoin infrastructure, has launched MoonPay Agents, a non-custodial software layer that gives AI agents access to wallets, funds, and the ability to transact autonomously using MoonPay CLI. Once a user verifies and funds the wallet through MoonPay, the agent can trade, swap, and move digital assets on the behalf of the user.

AI agents are no longer just answering questions. They're taking action. They trade. They allocate capital. They execute strategies. They operate autonomously. But there's one fundamental constraint: agents can't participate in the economy without access to value. MoonPay unlocks the financial layer for the agent economy, powering the full life cycle from funding to execution to off-ramping back to fiat.

Built on MoonPay CLI, MoonPay's developer-focused command-line interface, MoonPay Agents enables AI systems to generate and manage non-custodial wallets, fund them through MoonPay's global on-ramps, and execute onchain transactions programmatically.

"AI agents can reason, but they cannot act economically without capital infrastructure," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of MoonPay. "MoonPay is the bridge between AI and money. The fastest way to move money is crypto, and we've built the infrastructure to let agents do exactly that: non-custodial, permissionless, and ready to use in minutes."

From Reasoning to Transacting

The product enables the full financial life cycle for AI agents: fiat-to-crypto funding, wallet management, token discovery, risk analysis, trading, portfolio tracking, and off-ramping back to fiat. With a single install of MoonPay CLI, anyone can spin up a non-custodial wallet stored on the user's own device, fund it with crypto, an exchange, or through a fiat onramp, and let an AI agent programmatically optimize your crypto workflow.

Virtual accounts : Receive bank payments directly into a US, EU, or GBP account, or accept funds via Apple Pay, Venmo, or PayPal

: Receive bank payments directly into a US, EU, or GBP account, or accept funds via Apple Pay, Venmo, or PayPal Ramps : Move between fiat and crypto directly from the terminal

: Move between fiat and directly from the terminal Recurring buys : Schedule automated, recurring purchases so agents always have the funds they need

: Schedule automated, recurring purchases so agents always have the funds they need x402 compatibility : Enable machine-to-machine payments across compatible endpoints, with no human input required

: Enable machine-to-machine payments across compatible endpoints, with no human input required Swaps and trading: Execute cross-chain swaps, trading strategies, and market automation in real time

From Single Agent to Agent Ecosystem

MoonPay Agents isn't just about one agent. It's designed to scale across thousands, eventually millions, of agents. MoonPay is embedded directly into AI workflows, integrated via MoonPay CLI, and API and infrastructure layers, and plugged into trading agents, gaming agents, commerce agents, treasury agents, and beyond. Any developer building an agent that needs to move value can integrate MoonPay as the default financial rail. If the underlying service requires verification, the human just needs to complete KYC, and from there, their agent can execute transactions on their behalf.

Built for Scale

Powered by MoonPay CLI, MoonPay Agents runs on MoonPay's entire infrastructure stack, the same stack that powers nearly 500 companies. As AI systems begin executing financial actions autonomously, the underlying rails must support speed and scale. MoonPay is built for both.

AI agents need capital to act. Developers need infrastructure to scale. MoonPay is the onramp for both.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

