MoonPay Integrates with Pump.fun to Power Instant Crypto Purchases

Users can now buy crypto directly within the Pump.fun app using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay , the global leader in crypto payments, today announced a partnership with Pump.fun, the viral Solana-based platform that enables anyone to create and trade tokens instantly. The collaboration brings a seamless purchasing experience directly into the Pump.fun app , allowing users to buy crypto with trusted payment methods such as credit and debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.

The Pump.fun mobile app, launched in February 2025 for iOS and Android, fully mirrors the web platform's core features, enabling users to create, buy, sell, and track memecoins at no cost while managing portfolios and earning referral rewards. Recent updates include real-time push notifications for market cap alerts, helping users act quickly on trading opportunities.

The latest app enhancement integrates MoonPay to simplify the crypto purchase process, delivering a simple, fast, and accessible experience for all users with familiar, convenient payment methods.

"MoonPay believes creators and communities deserve direct access to crypto on their terms," said Ivan Soto-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MoonPay. "Pump.fun has built one of the most exciting platforms in crypto and we are proud to power their onramp experience."

The collaboration comes at a pivotal time in Pump.fun's expansion, following its recent acquisition of the multichain trading terminal Padre. This strategic move brings advanced trading tools, a superior user experience, competitive fees, and cashback incentives directly into Pump.fun's ecosystem, enhancing accessibility and efficiency for traders across Solana and beyond.

"MoonPay's integration in the Pump.fun mobile app drastically reduces the friction users face when onramping onto Solana," said Alon Cohen, Co-Founder of Pump.fun. "With MoonPay's support, our users unlock faster, smoother onramping which enables them to trade the coins they love without worrying about juggling external onboarding providers."

MoonPay is now live in the Pump.fun app. Learn more at app.pump.fun .

About MoonPay

MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.

Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.

With 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.

It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia—and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.

MoonPay is changing payments.

About Pump.fun

Pump.fun is a platform that allows users to instantly create and trade tokens. It pioneered a free, fast, and fair launchpad and offers the most lucrative creator rewards system on the internet. With tools to create, trade, and stream tokens, Pump.fun makes it easy for anyone to tokenize an idea and participate in the open economy.

Try it now at pump.fun

For media enquiries, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE MoonPay