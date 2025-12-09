MoonPay and Tangem Join Forces to Expand DeFi Accessibility

Dec 09, 2025, 09:00 ET

The integration delivers seamless crypto on and offramping through the Tangem app

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments, today announced a collaboration with crypto hardware wallet manufacturer Tangem to broaden access to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The integration brings MoonPay's payment infrastructure to Tangem Wallet, providing users with a simple way to buy and sell crypto directly within the Tangem app.

Tangem users can now access digital assets using traditional payment methods such as credit and debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.

"MoonPay is committed to making crypto access as simple and intuitive as possible," said Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay. "Now Tangem Wallet users can experience top-tier security, full control of their assets, and a frictionless way to buy and sell crypto, all in the same place."

Known for its innovative NFC-enabled hardware wallets in the form of cards and rings, Tangem provides access to a wide ecosystem of crypto services. Paired with the Tangem app, users gain secure self-custody, intuitive portfolio management, and now full fiat-to-crypto access within a single interface.

"Our partnership with MoonPay now comes full circle. By adding their onramp, users now have a complete trusted solution to both buy and sell crypto securely within the Tangem app," said Andrey Lazutkin, CTO of Tangem.

With MoonPay, Tangem users can fund their wallet, swap tokens across supported chains, and cash out to a connected bank account or card, all within the same flow.

To learn more, please visit tangem.com

About MoonPay
MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.

Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.

With 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.

It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia—and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.

MoonPay is changing payments.

About Tangem
Founded in Switzerland in 2017, Tangem makes self custody simple and secure. The company offers hardware wallets in the form of NFC enabled cards and rings, with the choice of its innovative seedless security or a traditional seed phrase backup. Paired with a user-friendly app, these wallets provide seamless access to a wide ecosystem of crypto services, making secure self custody straightforward for everyone.

MoonPay's buy and sell feature is now live and available to all users within the Tangem app. For more information about Tangem, visit tangem.com

