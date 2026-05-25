MoonPay Wins 2026 Chainalysis Innovation Award for Compliance

CLO & CAO Caroline D. Pham underscores a compliance-first approach

NEW YORK, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leading crypto payments network, announced it has been named the winner of the 2026 Chainalysis Innovation Award. The recognition highlights MoonPay's commitment to embedding compliance at the core of its platform, enabling partners to operate with confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

"This recognition from Chainalysis validates MoonPay's compliance-first model. MoonPay has built the compliance infrastructure to operate with the rigor of a regulated financial institution while still moving at the pace of a technology company. As institutional partners enter digital asset markets, they need trusted infrastructure and regulatory compliance. MoonPay delivers both," said Caroline D. Pham, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at MoonPay.

MoonPay operates in more than 180 regions worldwide and maintains a robust regulatory footprint, including Money Transmitter Licenses across the United States, a New York BitLicense, and a Limited Purpose Trust Charter. The company was among the first crypto firms to secure approval under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, granted by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), and is registered with leading international regulators, including the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

By integrating compliance considerations at the earliest stages of product development, MoonPay builds more efficiently, delivering products that meet the highest regulatory standards while maintaining a strong customer experience. This approach positions both MoonPay and its partners for long-term success as the industry continues to evolve toward a more regulated ecosystem.

"Our teams are focused on building compliance directly into our products and operations from day one," said Thom Hook, Global Chief Compliance Officer at MoonPay. "That approach enables us to support partners as they scale globally while meeting the highest regulatory standards."

Supporting Institutional Adoption with Scalable Infrastructure

MoonPay's investment in advanced blockchain analytics, including deep integration with Chainalysis solutions, powers real-time transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, and financial crime detection at global scale. These capabilities help partners meet their own regulatory obligations while delivering seamless crypto payment experiences to users worldwide.

The Chainalysis Innovation Award marks the latest milestone in MoonPay's ongoing commitment to responsible growth. The company continues to expand its licensing footprint, strengthen regulatory engagement, and invest in technology and talent to support the next phase of institutional crypto adoption.

Presented at the Chainalysis Customer Awards during the Links Conference in New York City, the award recognizes outstanding creativity and forward-thinking application of Chainalysis solutions to advance the boundaries of compliance and financial investigations.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech. Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU. MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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SOURCE MoonPay