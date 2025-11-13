MoonPay Launches Enterprise Stablecoin Services, Integrates with M0, Appoints Former Paxos Exec to Lead

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments, announced the launch of its enterprise stablecoin business as part of its continued evolution into a global payments network. As part of this expansion, MoonPay integrated with M0 , the open infrastructure powering builders of application-specific stablecoins.

The integration enables MoonPay to issue and manage fully reserved digital dollars across multiple blockchains, giving enterprises the tools to deploy customized and interoperable stablecoins at scale. Combining MoonPay's global licensing and payments network with M0's open, programmable stablecoin platform, the partnership provides enterprises with the technology and distribution needed to bring stablecoin solutions to market quickly and securely.

MoonPay will target enterprise partners in key markets including the United States, Asia, and Latin America. Stablecoins issued through MoonPay will be available across its global distribution network – spanning buy, sell, swap, deposit, and checkout products – providing immediate access and real-world utility. Alongside the capabilities gained through its Iron acquisition, MoonPay now covers the entire value chain: issuance, ramps, swaps, and payments. Enterprises, fintechs, wallets, and PSPs can now rely on MoonPay as a full-stack infrastructure partner to seamlessly integrate stablecoins at the core of their operations.

"Partnering with M0 accelerates our mission to redefine how money moves globally," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay. "By combining open, verifiable technology with MoonPay's trusted infrastructure, we're making stablecoin issuance instant and accessible to every business on the planet."

"By integrating with the M0 platform, MoonPay becomes a key provider of stablecoin infrastructure, spanning on/off ramps, payments, and now custom issuance," said Luca Prosperi, CEO and co-founder of M0. "M0 is building an open, multi-issuer, programmable, and interoperable digital dollar platform, and MoonPay's participation accelerates our ability to deliver the infrastructure that crypto, fintech, and institutional builders need worldwide."

Leadership for the Next Phase of Growth

MoonPay has appointed Zach Kwartler as Head of Stablecoins to lead this initiative. Kwartler joins MoonPay from Paxos, where he built and scaled white-label stablecoin and crypto infrastructure products powering platforms such as PayPal, Interactive Brokers, and Mercado Libre.

MoonPay also recently welcomed Derek Yu as Treasurer, overseeing cash, liquidity, and stablecoin operations. Yu previously served as Treasurer at Paxos, bringing over a decade of audit and treasury experience.

"Stablecoins are one of the most practical and transformative applications of blockchain technology," Soto-Wright added. "Zach's proven experience in building compliant, secure, and scalable stablecoin products will be instrumental as MoonPay delivers the highest quality enterprise-grade solutions to partners worldwide."

Building a Global Payments Network

The stablecoin initiative builds on MoonPay's broader transformation into a global crypto payments network. Recent acquisitions of Meso, Helio, and Iron have expanded MoonPay's ability to connect banks, card networks, stablecoins, and blockchains under one unified framework.

With broad global licensing coverage, open stablecoin infrastructure, and deep integration across its product suite, MoonPay offers enterprises a uniquely complete and compliant foundation to manage and distribute stablecoins globally.

About MoonPay

MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.

Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.

With 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.

It is licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia—and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.

MoonPay is changing payments.

About M0

M0 is the universal stablecoin platform powering builders of application-specific stablecoins. Learn more at m0.org

About Iron (by MoonPay)

Iron , a MoonPay company, provides a unified suite of stablecoin infrastructure APIs. With one integration, Iron enables ramps, swaps, virtual accounts, checkout, FX, and payouts across chains and stablecoins. It builds on top of MoonPay's global licensing, banking connectivity, and enterprise-grade security stack.

Enterprises, FinTechs, wallets, and PSPs rely on Iron as their full-stack infrastructure partner to embed stablecoin functionality at the core of their products.

Iron was acquired by MoonPay in 2025. Learn more at iron.xyz .

