MoonPay Launches New Funding Options for Pump.fun Traders

Users can now fund their Pump.fun accounts using crypto from any supported wallet or blockchain, removing previous token limitations

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leader in global crypto payments and stablecoin infrastructure, announced a partnership with Pump.fun, the viral Solana-based platform that lets anyone create and trade tokens instantly. Through the integration of MoonPay Deposits*, Pump.fun users will gain new ways to fund their accounts, expanding the platform's funding capabilities beyond a limited set of supported tokens.

With MoonPay Deposits, users can fund their Pump.fun accounts using crypto from any existing wallet, regardless of the token or blockchain. Users simply select the asset they want to send, while MoonPay automatically manages swapping, bridging, and cross-chain routing behind the scenes to deliver the final balance in the user's chosen asset.

The new integration removes one of the most common pain points in crypto trading: navigating multiple networks and assets when transferring funds. Sending the wrong asset or selecting the wrong network can lead to failed transactions or lost funds. MoonPay Deposits eliminates this complexity by securely managing compatibility, routing, and delivery within a single flow, ensuring funds arrive in the correct wallet and asset.

"Our goal is to make it easier for people to move value quickly and securely across the entire crypto ecosystem, so they can use it wherever they choose, regardless of the network," said Ivan Soto-Wright, Founder and CEO of MoonPay. "By supporting Pump.fun's next phase of growth, we're helping create a broader access point for users already participating in the ecosystem and those looking to join."

With over 1.5 million downloads, Pump.fun has become one of the fastest-growing crypto platforms in history. As it continues to scale, the platform is focused on enhancing its infrastructure to create a lower-friction, higher-functionality trading app.

"We want to make the Pump.fun experience more versatile than ever," said Alon Cohen, Co-Founder of Pump.fun. "Our users increasingly want to trade and hold more assets without ever leaving the app. Partnering with MoonPay allows us to simplify how people move funds into Pump.fun while expanding the assets they can use."

The enhanced funding flexibility complements Pump.fun's recent platform upgrade, which introduced support for tokens beyond its native coins, including assets from other launchpads, WBTC, PUMP, USDC, and more. Together, these developments signal Pump.fun's broader push toward becoming a more versatile trading platform.

Built and operated entirely on MoonPay's infrastructure, MoonPay Deposits supports an end-to-end experience from deposit detection through final asset delivery and integrates natively into partner environments.

*All communications regarding MoonPay Deposits are not intended for users based in New York, the UK, or the EEA.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States. MoonPay also has MiCA authorization in the EU to provide on- and off-ramps.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

About Pump.fun

Pump.fun is a platform that allows users to instantly create and trade tokens. It pioneered a free, fast, and fair launchpad and offers the most lucrative creator rewards system on the internet. With tools to create, trade, and stream tokens, Pump.fun makes it easy for anyone to tokenize an idea and participate in the open economy.

Try the Pump.fun app for free on the App Store & Play Store.

