MoonPay Secures New York Trust Charter to Expand Regulated Financial Infrastructure

Approval from NYDFS strengthens MoonPay's position as a trusted provider of digital asset services

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments, announced that the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has authorized MoonPay Trust Company, LLC, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Company (LPTC), to begin providing services to customers.

The charter authorizes MoonPay to provide digital asset custody and over-the-counter (OTC) trading services under one of the most respected regulatory frameworks in the world. This milestone marks another major step in MoonPay's mission to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable financial infrastructure for institutional and enterprise partners.

"Receiving our New York Trust Charter reflects our commitment to meeting the highest standards of compliance, security, and governance," said Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay. "It enables us to deepen relationships with global financial institutions, expand our regulated service offerings, and continue bridging traditional and digital finance in a trusted way."

With this approval, MoonPay joins a select group of digital-asset companies that have obtained both the NYS Bitlicense and New York Limited Purpose Trust Charters, including Coinbase, PayPal, Ripple, and NYDIG.

The launch of MoonPay Trust Company expands the company's regulated footprint globally, complementing its existing financial licenses across multiple jurisdictions and highlighting its commitment to servicing institutional and enterprise customers. MoonPay Trust Company also provides a potentially GENIUS compliant path for future stablecoin issuance. Any additional services will need express approval from NYDFS.

About MoonPay

MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.

Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.

With 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.

It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia—and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.

MoonPay is changing payments.

