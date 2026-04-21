MoonPay, the Dogecoin Foundation and its Corporate Arm House of Doge, Donate 1 Million $DOGE to the AKC® Humane Fund

Initiative enables Dogecoin donations through MoonPay Commerce to support dogs in need

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Doge Inc., along with merger partner Brag House Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), MoonPay, and the Dogecoin Foundation, today announced they are launching a fundraiser with the AKC® Humane Fund to support its programs dedicated to protecting and improving the lives of dogs across the United States.

To kick off the campaign, House of Doge, MoonPay, and the Dogecoin Foundation have collectively contributed 1 million $DOGE, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing canine welfare through community-driven innovation.

"This campaign brings Dogecoin's purpose to life," said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. "By enabling Dogecoin-powered donations for a cause that directly supports dogs, we're creating a meaningful connection between our community and making a real-world impact."

To support the initiative, MoonPay is also enabling Dogecoin as a payment option powered by MoonPay Commerce. Supporters can donate directly in Dogecoin or other supported crypto assets. Donations can be made at https://akchumanefund.org/giving/.

"Dogs have always brought out the best in us. Now, with a little help from the Doge community, they are bringing out the best in crypto too. We are proud to partner with the AKC and the Dogecoin Foundation to turn $DOGE into real world impact, powered by MoonPay Commerce," said Keith A. Grossman, President of MoonPay.

Supporting Dogs Through Purpose-Driven Innovation

The AKC Humane Fund is a charitable affiliate of the American Kennel Club and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting and improving the lives of dogs across the country. It provides organizational grants to support essential programs, including domestic violence shelter assistance for pet owners and their dogs, as well as rescue efforts for vulnerable dogs. The Fund also provides grants to organizations that help owners access critical veterinary care for their pets, particularly those facing financial hardship or crisis situations. Through its work, the AKC Humane Fund advances responsible dog ownership and strengthens the bond between dogs and the people who love them.

Guided by its core ethos of Do Only Good Everyday, Dogecoin has long been associated with charitable giving and community impact. This campaign reflects that spirit by channeling support directly toward organizations making a tangible difference in the lives of dogs.

"Dogecoin has always been about community and doing good," said Tim Stebbing, Director of the Dogecoin Foundation. "Supporting dogs through the AKC Humane Fund is a natural extension of that ethos, and we're excited to see the community rally behind this initiative."

"At the AKC Humane Fund, we believe every dog deserves care, safety, and a chance to thrive with their owners," said Brandi Munden, President of the AKC Humane Fund. "This relationship introduces new, innovative ways for people to support that mission and expand our impact. We're proud to work alongside organizations committed to making a meaningful difference for various causes across the country."

How to Donate

Powered by MoonPay Commerce, donating is simple for anyone looking to support the AKC Humane Fund. Contribute today by visiting https://akchumanefund.org/giving/ where donations can be made in Dogecoin or traditional currency.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States. MoonPay also has MiCA authorization in the EU to provide on- and off-ramps.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

About the AKC® Humane Fund

Founded in 2008, the AKC Humane Fund℠ is dedicated to promoting responsible dog ownership through education, outreach, and strategic grant-making. Through its programs, the AKC Humane Fund provides critical support to rescue efforts, assists domestic violence shelters to allow pets to remain with their families, and delivers meaningful resources that help strengthen the bond between dogs and the people who love them. Contributions to the AKC Humane Fund are fully tax deductible to the extent permitted by law under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge's and Brag House's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "goal," "plan," "target," "intend," "estimate," "could," "should," "may," and "will," or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: the timing of integration of native Dogecoin support within MoonPay Commerce; long-term Dogecoin adoption and Dogecoin becoming a widely used global decentralized currency; scaling payment volumes for Dogecoin; and building global infrastructure for Dogecoin. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and various future events will not occur. House of Doge and Brag House undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Brag House Holdings

Fatema Bhabrawala

VP, Media Relations

[email protected]

House of Doge

Angela Gorman

Communications Director

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Investor Relations Contact

Brag House Holdings

Adele Carey

SVP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

MoonPay

[email protected]

SOURCE MoonPay