MoonPay Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Zengo Wallet and Secures Exclusivity as Payments Provider

MoonPay powers Zengo's crypto Buy/Sell features with diverse payment methods including Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo and more

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay , the global leader in crypto payments, has announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Zengo Wallet , the secure self-custodial cryptowallet trusted by millions. The collaboration enhances wallet usability, expands payments access and accelerates product innovation across Zengo's ecosystem.

As part of the expanded partnership, MoonPay is now the exclusive payment provider powering Zengo's Buy and Sell Crypto features. Users can fund their wallets with familiar payment methods including cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo. Zengo Pro subscribers also gain additional benefits such as discounted fees, enhanced tools and deeper insights.

"Zengo is raising the standard for what self-custody can and should look like," said Ivan Soto Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay. "We are combining Zengo's security-first approach with MoonPay's global payments infrastructure to make digital asset ownership simpler, safer and more accessible to users around the world."

MoonPay Ventures , MoonPay's investing arm focused on accelerating Web3 adoption, has also made a strategic investment in Zengo to support the wallet's global growth and upcoming product launches.

"This partnership, and MoonPay's strategic investment in Zengo, underscores our shared belief that the future of self-custody must be both secure and effortless," said Ouriel Ohayon, co-founder and CEO of Zengo. "MoonPay has built world-class payments infrastructure, and Zengo is the leading wallet for secure self-custody. Together, we're removing the biggest barriers to safe crypto ownership."

Zengo is known for its MPC-based keyless recovery, strong security model, seamless Web3 connectivity and broad asset support. With millions of users worldwide, it continues to stand out for combining advanced protection with a simple, intuitive user experience.

About MoonPay

MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.

Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.

With 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.

It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia—and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.

MoonPay is changing payments.

About Zengo Wallet

Zengo Wallet is the most secure self-custodial cryptowallet , trusted by over 2 million individuals and businesses in 180+ countries. Since 2018, no Zengo wallet has ever been hacked. Zengo Pro includes advanced features like Bitcoin Vaults, an inheritance-style feature, and now, heavily discounted fees on purchase. Zengo Business offers institutional-grade security and team wallets for SMBs and enterprises. Powered by MPC cryptography, Zengo has no seed phrase vulnerability and is backed by Insight Partners, Tether, and other leading investors.

