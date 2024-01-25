Moonshot Announces 2024 Rural AZ Pitch Competition Tour: A Launching Pad to Entrepreneurial Success

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonshot is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2024 Rural AZ Pitch Competition, set to kick off on February 23rd in Wickenburg, AZ, and culminating in the state finals in Cottonwood, AZ, on August 2nd. This year's event marks Moonshot's fifth pitch tour and is set to be the largest and most impactful yet, thanks to the generous support of our title sponsors—Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, APS, and the Arizona Commerce Authority—as well as our esteemed state and regional sponsors.

The 2024 Rural AZ Pitch Tour is a golden opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to hone their pitching skills and secure the resources needed to turn their dreams into reality. Participants will have the chance to deliver concise and compelling pitches, lasting 3-5 minutes, to advisors and coaches. The competition is fun and the rewards are significant.

Competitors will vie for a range of exciting prizes, including cash prizes and scholarships to become Moonshot members. Being a Moonshot member comes with a wealth of benefits, including entrepreneurial education, mentorship, connections to capital and more. Local prizes vary by tour stop, ensuring that each participant has a shot at valuable rewards.

One of the unique aspects of Moonshot's Rural AZ Pitch Competition is the opportunity for participants to receive feedback from industry experts. One mentor and coach has even landed an angel investment deal via ABC TV's hit show, Shark Tank.

Participants will have the chance to connect with fellow risk-taking entrepreneurs in their area, providing a support system as they embark on their startup journey.

The stakes are high as the first-place winner from each tour stop will advance to the statewide finals' competition, where a grand prize of $10,000 cash awaits the victor. The statewide finals will take place in picturesque downtown Cottonwood, Arizona, in August 2024, promising a memorable experience for all.

For registration and event details, visit our website at moonshotaz.com.

About Moonshot:

Moonshot is a leading organization dedicated to nurturing and empowering entrepreneurs in rural Arizona. Through education, mentorship, and pitch competitions, Moonshot provides the resources and support needed for startups to thrive. Our mission is to ignite innovation and economic growth in our communities.

