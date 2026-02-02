Moore Announces Dan Thain as Chief Integrated Creative Officer

Thain will lead integrated creative strategy, advancing breakthrough work that will accelerate growth and opportunity for Moore's clients.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, today announced that Dan Thain has joined the organization as chief integrated creative officer. In this role, Thain will set the strategic direction for Moore's integrated creative function and oversee the digital creative team. His focus will be on developing innovative, high-impact work that can be deployed across audiences and channels to accelerate growth and deliver measurable results for Moore's clients.

Thain joins Moore from Blue State, where he served as chief fundraising strategist and creative director. During his tenure, he led campaign strategies and creative vision for Blue State's nonprofit fundraising practice, contributing to efforts for some of America's most trusted purpose-driven brands.

"I'm excited to join Moore at a time when the company is attracting the best talent in the industry and working with many of the world's most respected purpose-driven brands," said Thain. "Moore's commitment to combining creativity, data, and technology to drive real impact is what drew me here, and I'm looking forward to helping our clients grow and advance their missions."

His leadership will advance creative innovation, accelerate client growth, and support new business development, ensuring Moore continues to deliver high-performing creative solutions that help more people experience the joy of giving.

"Dan is an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Janet Tonner, president of Moore Media & Digital. "His innovative approach to creative, combined with our advanced digital strategy, audience insights, and AI-enabled personalization, will further elevate Moore's creative capabilities and help our clients build brands, drive fundraising, mobilize advocacy, increase member engagement, and more."

"Dan's experience leading large-scale creative strategy and his expertise in data-driven storytelling bring a powerful new dimension to our organization," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "His vision and industry perspective will help shape the next chapter of creative innovation at Moore and strengthen how we serve our clients."

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven CXM company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation AI and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

