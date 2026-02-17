Moore launches STORYconnect to help organizations turn supporters into storytellers at scale

STORYconnect makes it easy for organizations to humanize impact, build trust, deepen engagement, and drive fundraising success.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, the leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, today announced the launch of STORYconnect by Moore, a video-first content collection solution designed to help organizations easily collect, organize and activate authentic stories from the people closest to their mission. STORYconnect gives organizations a simple way to fuel their marketing and fundraising channels with first-person storytelling that inspires others to action.

Moore works with organizations to develop audience-led content gathering strategies that are deployed through email or the Moore MOBILEpurpose texting platform. Using their phone or computer, supporters can easily access the STORYconnect platform to record video testimonials which are automatically captured with usage permissions, content tags, and organized within a searchable video content library, making them ready to use across channels.

Stories shared by donors, volunteers, members and others closest to an organization's mission are among the most credible ways to connect with new audiences, because no one can speak to impact more powerfully than those who have experienced it firsthand. Sharing these stories also brings these supporters closer to the organization and its mission.

"Video is now essential content that organizations need across awareness and fundraising channels," said Laura Hunt, chief communications officer at Moore. "Our clients consistently tell us how difficult and costly it can be to collect stories, especially on video, from the people closest to their impact. STORYconnect makes it easy for supporters to participate and for organizations to confidently use their stories."

Beyond collection, STORYconnect helps organizations move from episodic storytelling to a more sustainable approach. Content is tagged, searchable, and stored in one place, allowing teams to quickly find the right story and reuse it over time. Video stories can also be transcribed for use in print and digital communications, extending their reach and value.

Moore supports clients throughout the storytelling process, from campaign strategy and guided prompts to content collection and distribution. Stories gathered through STORYconnect can stand alone in everyday communications or inform larger creative and video production efforts, ensuring real voices remain at the center of each campaign.

"STORYconnect is another example of how Moore continues to develop products that solve real problems for our clients," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "By making storytelling easier and more effective, we're helping organizations strengthen trust, use video at scale and achieve greater impact for the missions they serve."

For more information on STORYconnect, visit wearemoore.com/storyconnect.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever

[email protected]

207-841-6110

SOURCE Moore