Moore Announces Todd Saypoff as Chief Financial Officer and Jeff Tooley as Chief Administrative Officer

Company strengthens senior leadership team to deepen financial stewardship and operational alignment as the company scales.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, today announced that Todd Saypoff has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO) and Jeff Tooley has been promoted to chief administrative officer (CAO). With deep financial expertise, operational leadership, and a shared focus on long-term growth, Saypoff and Tooley further strengthen Moore's executive team as the company continues to expand its CXM innovation and support purpose-driven clients. Both executives will report to Moore CEO, Gretchen Littlefield.

Jeff Tooley Todd Saypoff

Saypoff's appointment as CFO reinforces Moore's commitment to building a strong financial foundation as it accelerates its innovation-led growth. In this role, all financial and accounting departments will report to Saypoff. Under his leadership, Moore is positioned to invest confidently in technology, talent, and product development to help clients achieve stronger results through data-driven strategies.

"I am excited to join Moore as chief financial officer and build on the tremendous success the company has already achieved," said Saypoff. "What makes this role especially meaningful is working with clients whose missions are changing lives, from medical breakthroughs and disaster response to fighting hunger and more. Supporting that work through strong financial leadership is deeply rewarding."

Saypoff brings extensive experience scaling financial operations across organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. His background includes CFO roles at Lucid Holdings, Shazam, which was acquired by Apple, and NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. His operational rigor and strategic perspective will be instrumental in supporting Moore's long-term growth.

"Todd joining as CFO is an important step in positioning Moore, our clients, and the industry for continued growth," said Littlefield. "As we expand our investments in artificial intelligence, data modeling, media, and new fundraising strategies, Todd's experience leading fast-growing organizations gives us confidence to pursue big opportunities and continue delivering strong results for our clients."

In his new position, Tooley will oversee human resources and information technology while continuing in the role of general counsel, leading Moore's legal, compliance and corporate affairs, aligning people, technology, and governance under a single executive leader. The role reflects Moore's belief that its employees are the driving force behind its success. Under Tooley's leadership, the company will continue investing in talent, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) to help clients explore new paths of possibility in how they connect with and serve their constituents.

"Stepping into this role is about building the backbone for Moore's next chapter of growth," said Tooley. "When we bring people, technology, and governance together, we create a better experience for our employees and unlock new ways to serve our clients. By investing in AI and scalable technology, we can help our clients reach more supporters, move faster, and realize possibilities that once felt out of reach."

Tooley joined Moore in 2019 as general counsel and chief privacy officer and has steadily expanded his impact and responsibilities, playing a key role in advancing the company's business strategy. Before joining Moore, he built his career in the technology and data sector, holding the role of assistant general counsel at Infogroup for more than a decade.

"I want to congratulate Jeff on his promotion to CAO. He is a trusted leader with deep expertise in privacy, compliance, and governance for the purpose-driven sector, and his knowledge is a tremendous asset to Moore and our clients," said Littlefield. "Bringing our people, technology, and governance together under his leadership strengthens how we work together and how we support our clients."

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven CXM company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation AI and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever

[email protected]

207-841-6110

SOURCE Moore