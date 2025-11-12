Moore Unlocks the Power of Influence with the Launch of SimioCloud Event Champions Model to Amplify Campaign Impact

SimioCloud moves fundraisers from asking who gives to discovering who drives giving.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, the leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, announced today that SimioCloud, a Moore company, has expanded its data offerings to help organizations identify the people who drive and influence giving, not just those who give.

By appending influence and receptivity scores to donor records, the SimioCloud Event Champions Model reveals who motivates others to give and how those ripple effects shape overall campaign performance.

The model enhances existing segmentation and modeling strategies, empowering fundraisers to improve targeting, boost ROI, and deepen engagement. Fundraisers can both acquire donors who have more influence with others and identify those donors who are the best candidates to be team captains, walk/run team leaders, and other event champions who use their influence to bring more new people into missions.

"Fundraisers have long focused on who gives, but now we can understand who drives giving," said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer at Moore. "The SimioCloud Event Champions Model enables organizations to see how influence flows through their networks. It's not just about identifying donors; it's about getting the most out of the people who amplify impact."

Unlike traditional segmentation, which relies on past giving or demographics, the SimioCloud Event Champions Model uses behavioral network analysis to identify natural leaders and receptive audiences within an organization's community. This dual-scoring approach helps campaign planners recruit effective peer-to-peer fundraisers, design engagement strategies that resonate, and quantify the influence effect in giving behavior.

"SimioCloud continues to pioneer data innovations and advanced predictive modeling to unlock insights that increase fundraising results and help our clients drive meaningful impact," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "With SimioCloud Event Champions Model, we're enabling organizations to optimize outreach based on human dynamics, understanding not only who donates but also who inspires generosity. We are very excited about the giving it will unleash for our clients."

Moore continues to lead the industry in data-driven fundraising solutions, combining advanced analytics, AI, and behavioral modeling to help clients achieve their goals. The SimioCloud Event Champions Model is the latest example of Moore's commitment to deliver better data that drives fundraising success.

