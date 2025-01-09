MOORE LAW PLLC ENCOURAGES DAVE INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

DAVE INC. (NASDAQ: DAVE)

Dave Inc. is a financial services company that provides digital banking services, including cash advances, budgeting tools, and side hustle job applications. Dave's headquarters are in Los Angeles, California.

On December 30, 2024, the Justice Department, together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), announced a civil enforcement action against Dave Inc. and its co-founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jason Wilk, for alleged violations of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (ROSCA). The government's lawsuit alleges that the defendants misled consumers by deceptively advertising Dave's cash advances, charging hidden fees, misrepresenting how Dave uses customers' tips and charging recurring monthly fees without providing a simple mechanism to cancel them.

On this news, Dave shares opened at $84.00 on December 31, 2024, representing a drop of over 10% from the day before.

