Moore Law, PLLC Encourages Discover Financial Services Corp. Investors to Contact Law Firm

  • Discover Financial Services Corp. (NYSE: DFS)

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law PLLC, a law firm focusing on securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Law may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

If you remain a Discover shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the deal price, you may contact our firm by email at [email protected] of telephone (212) 709-8425.

Why is there an investigation?

On February 19, 2024, Discover announced that it had agreed to merge with Capital One in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the deal, each Discover shareholder will receive 1.0192 shares of Capital One, which values Discover at nearly $140.00 per share based on Capital One's closing price on February 16, 2024.

The investigation concerns whether the Discover Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Discover shareholders in approving the merger. This includes whether the valuation agreed upon is fair to Discover shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

About Moore Law PLLC

Moore Law PLLC represents shareholders who are interested in understanding and enforcing their shareholder rights. We provide free consultations and contingency fee services. Moore Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights. 

Contact:
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, NY 10005
[email protected] 
(212) 709-8245

