Moore Law, PLLC Encourages Discover Financial Services Corp. Investors to Contact Law Firm

If you remain a Discover shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the deal price

On February 19, 2024, Discover announced that it had agreed to merge with Capital One in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the deal, each Discover shareholder will receive 1.0192 shares of Capital One, which values Discover at nearly $140.00 per share based on Capital One's closing price on February 16, 2024.

The investigation concerns whether the Discover Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Discover shareholders in approving the merger. This includes whether the valuation agreed upon is fair to Discover shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

