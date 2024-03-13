Moore Law, PLLC Encourages Dollar Tree, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Dollar Tree, Inc. ("Dollar Tree" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DLTR)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Dollar Tree is the subject of a report by Bloomberg published on March 13, 2024. According to the report, the Company "plans to shutter about 1,000 stores in an effort to improve profitability as the discount retailer battles a spate of litigation and other headwinds." Based on this news, shares of Dollar Tree fell by more than 15% in morning trading on the same day.

