MOORE LAW PLLC ENCOURAGES EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ: EVLV).

*** Prospective clients must have purchased shares before August 19, 2022

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a security technology company that utilizes AI-based screening designed to help create safer experiences.

On October 25, 2024, Evolv announced that the Company's financial statements issued between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024 should not be relied upon due to material misstatements impacting revenue recognition and other previously reported metrics that are a function of revenue. The Company revealed that certain sales, including sales to one of its largest channel partners, were subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions not shared with the Company's accounting personnel and that certain Company personnel engaged in misconduct in connection with those transactions. The Company also announced that it has self-reported these issues to the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission and was delaying filing its upcoming quarterly report for the third quarter of 2024.

If you purchased Evolv shares either prior to August 19, 2022, you are encouraged to contact us at [email protected] or call (212) 709-8245.

You may be able to seek damages, corporate reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

ABOUT MOORE LAW PLLC

Moore Law is a NYC plaintiff contingency litigation law firm for investors. We have extensive experience representing shareholders. We hold officers and directors accountable for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, insider trading, wasteful spending, and other corporate misconduct. Our individual clients do not pay for our investor litigation services. There is no cost to you ever.

MOORE LAW PLLC

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

(212) 709-8245

[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Law PLLC