Moore Law, PLLC Encourages Figs Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

News provided by

Moore Law PLLC

16 Jan, 2024, 18:14 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • Figs Inc. (NYSE: FIGS)

FIGS is an American healthcare apparel brand based out of Santa Monica, California. The Company is known primarily for their medical scrubs, but they also sell other healthcare apparel such as lab coats, activewear, footwear, and masks.

On June 1, 2021, FIGS announced the closing of its IPO. Pursuant to the Registration Statement, the Company offered its stock at $22 per share. The investigation concerns allegations that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company inflated its true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) failed to disclose the Company's heavy dependence on air freight; and (iii) inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022.

Since its IPO, the company's inventories ballooned from 164 average days inventory outstanding as of fiscal 2020 up to 350 days inventory outstanding as of fourth quarter 2022," the investor said. "Figs' average days of inventory outstanding increased almost every quarter since its IPO and reached a peak of 365 days for third quarter 2022.

The investigation also concerns possible insider trading by certain officers and/or directors. At least four insiders, sold nearly $1 billion worth of Figs shares during the IPO that closed in 2021 at inflated prices while the public had yet to become aware of material information affecting the valuation of Figs stock.

If you own Figs stock, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. at [email protected]. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Law, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
[email protected] 
(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Law PLLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.