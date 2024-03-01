Moore Law, PLLC Encourages Hut 8 Corp. Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)

Please contact [email protected].

Hut 8 is a crypto currency and data mining company. According to the complaint, Hut 8 formed following the November 2023 merger of Hut 8 Mining Corp. and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp. ("USBTC").

The investigation concerns allegations of false statements and/or concealment that: (1) one of the largest shareholders in U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp. ("USBTC"), one of the companies that merged to create Hub 8, is an undisclosed related party; (2) one of USBTC's core assets has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet; (3) the profitability of certain USBTC assets were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you own Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected].

