Moore Law PLLC Investigating LOTZ, EDR, DCGO and MRCY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 29, 2024, the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against CarLotz, Inc. was denied in part, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Moore Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Accused of Unfair Proposed Transaction

The investigation concerns the acquisition of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. by Silver Lake. On April 2, 2024, Endeavor announced a deal to be acquired by Silver Lake in a take private transaction. According to the news release, Endeavor's board of directors approved the merger agreement for $27.50 per share in cash.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) Accused of Misleading Investors

The investigation concerns materially false and misleading statements that: (i) DocGo's executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) and contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services, the very services contemplated by the Relocation Contract.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Accused of Misleading Investors

The investigations concerns officers and/or directors misleading investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury's business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from "point-in-time" to "long-term contracts" in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury's projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury's acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation.

