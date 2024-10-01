Moore Law, PLLC Encourages LegalZoom.com, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Moore Law, PLLC is investigating a recent announcement of a reduced revenue expectation and free cash flow at LegalZoom.

On July 9, 2024, LegalZoom issued a press release announcing that "[t]he Company is reducing its revenue expectation for the full year to a range of $675 million to $685 million and its free cash flow expectation for the full year to a range of $75 million to $85 million."

In the same press release, the Company announced that "current Chief Executive Officer Dan Wernikoff will be departing the Company, including resigning from the Board."

On this news, multiple analysts downgraded LegalZoom, and the Company's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 25.35%, to close at $5.86 on July 10, 2024.

If you own LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] .

