Moore Law, PLLC Encourages Paragon 28, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA)

Please contact [email protected]

Moore Law, PLLC is investigating Paragon 29 after it announced certain financial statements should no longer be relied upon.

On July 30, 2024, after the market closed, Paragon 28 filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC. It stated that "On July 30, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee") of Paragon 28, Inc. (the "Company"), in consultation with management, concluded that the Company's previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, contained within the Annual Report on Form 10-K for that year (and the associated audit report of the Company's independent registered accounting firm) and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements contained within the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements, and therefore a restatement of these prior financial statements is required.

On this news, the price of Paragon 28 stock fell by 13.7% on July 31, 2024.

If you own Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] . There is no cost to you. Moore Law PLLC is a New York-based law firm representing investors and consumers. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

