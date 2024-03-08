Moore Law, PLLC Encourages Snowflake Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)

Snowflake is a cloud data platform that enables its enterprise customers to consolidate data into a single source to build data-driven applications and share data.

The investigation involves alleged false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Snowflake had systematically oversold capacity to customers which created a misleading appearance of the demand for Snowflake's products and services; (ii) Snowflake had provided significant discounts to its customers prior to its initial public offering ("IPO") that temporarily boosted sales but would not be sustainable after the IPO and/or necessitate platform efficiency adjustments that negatively impacted client consumption and Snowflake's revenue and profit margins; (iii) as a result, Snowflake's customers were poised to roll over a material amount of unused credits (and thereby cannibalize future sales) at the end of their contracts' terms or to refuse to renew their contracts at prior consumption levels or at all; and (iv) consequently, Snowflake's product revenue and remaining performance obligations had been artificially inflated.

