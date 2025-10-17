Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is Proud to Announce Recognition by Best Lawyers® 2026 and Best Law Firms, Tier 1 in Family Law

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is pleased to announce that two of the firm's highly respected family law attorneys, John Tannenberg and Kevin Polis, have once again been recognized by Best Lawyers® in America 2026. In addition, the firm itself has been named a Tier 1 Family Law Firm in San Diego by Best Law Firms®, the highest ranking awarded.

"Being honored by Best Lawyers® year after year is something we never take for granted," said attorney Kevin Polis, who has been included in the list for multiple consecutive years. "The fact that this recognition comes directly from our peers makes it especially meaningful. It reflects the dedication we put into guiding clients through some of the most challenging moments of their lives."

The Best Lawyers® selection process is rooted in more than 13.7 million confidential peer evaluations, making it one of the most trusted and respected honors in the legal profession.

Attorney John Tannenberg has been recognized by Best Lawyers® for 13 consecutive years and was named Lawyer of the Year for Family Law in 2023 and 2025. A Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) since 2012, John is one of just 83 active Fellows in the Southern California Chapter. With nearly four decades of exclusive family law practice, he is a certified family law specialist whose experience spans complex litigation, mediation, custody, support, and high-profile family law cases.

Attorney Kevin Polis, also a certified family law specialist, focuses on high-asset divorce, complex litigation, and custody matters. In addition to his recognition by Best Lawyers®, Kevin has been honored as Family Law Advocate of the Year by Consumer Business Review for his legislative contributions toward improving the divorce process in California. Known for his balance of strong advocacy and personalized solutions, Kevin guides clients through negotiation, mediation, and litigation with equal skill.

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is proud to once again be ranked as a Tier 1 Family Law Firm in San Diego in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®, as published by U.S. News & World Report. This recognition underscores the firm's reputation for exceptional client service, ethical standards, and consistent results.

"Our firm was founded on the principle that family law is about more than just legal strategy—it's about people, families, and futures," said Founding Partner David Schulman. "This honor reflects the commitment of our entire team to excellence, compassion, and integrity."

Moore, Schulman & Moore specializes in guiding clients through divorce and family law matters with unparalleled client care. The firm's founders are all Board-Certified Family Law Specialists through the California Board of Legal Specialization. Their accolades include Super Lawyers, AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rated, San Diego Top Attorneys, and now continued recognition by Best Lawyers® and Best Law Firms®.

