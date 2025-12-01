Top 5%: Moore, Schulman & Moore Continues Excellence with 2025 Super Lawyers Distinction

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is proud to announce that five of its attorneys—Founding Partners Erik Moore and Dave Schulman, and Partners Julie Westerman, Kevin Polis, and Jeremy Boyer—have been selected for inclusion in the 2025 Super Lawyers list. This prestigious honor is awarded to only the top 5% of attorneys in each state, underscoring the firm's exceptional leadership and continued prominence in the field of family law.

David Schulman, MSM Founding Partner Erik Moore, MSM Founding Partner

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters rating service, recognizes outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have achieved significant professional accomplishments and earned high peer respect. Its patented multiphase selection process is designed to produce a credible, diverse, and comprehensive resource for individuals seeking top-tier legal representation.

A Rigorous, Multi-Step Selection Process

Each year, attorneys across the state undergo a stringent evaluation process that includes:

Peer Nominations & Independent Research

The journey begins with nominations from peers who have directly observed a candidate's work. The Super Lawyers research team then evaluates nominees across 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements, representative clients, honors and awards, pro bono work, scholarly contributions, certifications, community service, and other outstanding accomplishments.

Blue Ribbon Panel Review

Top-scoring candidates in each practice category are invited to serve on a blue ribbon panel, where they assess and rate fellow nominees on a scale of one to five. These evaluations add an additional layer of scrutiny and ensure that the final selections represent the highest standard of legal excellence.

Final Selection

Following these steps, only the most exceptional attorneys advance to the final Super Lawyers list that is an achievement reserved for a select 5% statewide.

Celebrating Excellence in Family Law

The attorneys recognized from Moore, Schulman & Moore reflect the firm's commitment to delivering sophisticated, compassionate, and results–oriented representation across all aspects of family law.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful because it comes from both our peers and an independent review of our work," said Founding Partner Erik Moore. "We take great pride in guiding our clients through some of the most challenging moments of their lives, and being acknowledged for that commitment is truly an honor."

Founding Partner Dave Schulman added, "Our team is dedicated to the highest standards of preparation, advocacy, and professionalism. To see our partners recognized together speaks to the strength and unity of our practice. It reflects not just individual achievement, but our shared mission to serve families with integrity and excellence."

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

Moore, Schulman & Moore is a premier family law firm serving clients throughout San Diego County. With experienced attorneys skilled in high–conflict litigation, complex property division, custody matters, mediation, and collaborative law, the firm is committed to delivering strategic, compassionate, and highly effective representation.

Contact:

Lynn Stuart

[email protected]

(858) 243-6988

