Moorman Center Releases First Tranche of "Presidential Transition Issue Paper Series"

News provided by

National Security Space Association

Aug 16, 2024, 07:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moorman Center for Space Studies, the independent think tank within the National Security Space Association, today released the first tranche of its "Presidential Transition Issue Paper Series" aimed at informing the next President of key national security space issues that will demand immediate attention. 

Drafted by Moorman Center leaders and distinguished members of the NSSA Board of Advisors, the timely topics covered are: "Winning the Competition for Space Leadership", "A Revitalized National Space Council: Key to Effective Governance", "Ensuring U.S. National Security Space Forces Are Ready for Near-Term Conflict", and "Cislunar Space Competition with China: Urgent Action Needed to Secure the Ultimate High Ground."

Additional Transition papers will be issued in the coming weeks. For more information, please contact Matt McNitt at [email protected].

The paper can be viewed using this link https://nssaspace.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/NSSA-Presidential-Transition-Paper-Series_1.pdf

SOURCE National Security Space Association

