MOORS & CABOT EXPANDS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH ADDITION OF $650M COKER & PALMER TEAM

BOSTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Moors & Cabot, the wealth management firm that has been a presence in Boston since 1890 with over 20 branches throughout the country, is proud to announce the expansion of its national footprint with the addition of the $650M in AUM Coker & Palmer Team.

This addition marks a significant milestone for Moors & Cabot, extending the firm's reach into Louisiana and Mississippi.

This partnership is a direct reflection of Moors & Cabot's enduring mission: "To create and sustain a world-class platform (people, process and technology) and competitively deliver the highest quality service to financial professionals and clients in a great place to work environment for all our colleagues". With the integration of the Coker & Palmer team, Moors & Cabot strengthens its ability to deliver on its vision to be a world-class organization, dedicated and committed to helping more people achieve their financial goals.

Culture and Alignment: A Foundation for Growth

At Moors & Cabot, culture is the cornerstone of every decision. When Moors & Cabot identifies teams that share its commitment to providing comprehensive wealth management, it commits fully. The decision to partner with Coker & Palmer was driven by deep values alignment.

"When we find the right fit, we are all in," said Mark Garrett, Executive Chairman of Moors & Cabot. "Face-to-face interaction is critical to building the trust our firm was founded upon. We prioritized time with David and his team, visiting them at their home office and welcoming them to our Boston headquarters, which confirmed that our cultures and visions are perfectly synchronized. We are incredibly excited about the future of Moors & Cabot and are honored to welcome the Coker & Palmer team onto our team."

"We are excited to become part of Moors & Cabot. Once it became clear that our two firms share a synchronized philosophy centered on prioritizing client interests above all else, we recognized that a deeper partnership was worth pursuing. After discovering the extensive knowledge and resources that the Moors & Cabot team provides, we were certain that uniting our efforts would be mutually beneficial. Moors & Cabot represents a more robust and expanded version of our own values, and we look forward to bringing these enhanced capabilities to our clients for their direct benefit" said David Coker, Founder & President of Coker & Palmer.

Seamless Integration

Recognizing the importance of business continuity, Moors & Cabot has mobilized a team of dedicated back office professionals to oversee the integration process. This specialized group is focused on ensuring a seamless transition, allowing the Coker & Palmer team to continue focusing on what matters most: their clients. Clients can expect the same personalized, client-centric approach they are accustomed to, now bolstered by the expanded resources, technology, and stability of a national firm with over 136 years of experience.

ABOUT MOORS & CABOT, INC.

Moors & Cabot is an investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices throughout the country.

While Moors & Cabot's approach to wealth management is a more personal one, they are also a full service firm. Their financial products and services span the full spectrum of investment options—from financial and investment management to insurance and equity trading.

For over 136 years, Moors & Cabot has been a trusted advisor to individuals, families, businesses and institutions in building, managing, protecting and transitioning wealth.

Moors & Cabot, Headquarters: One Federal St., 19th Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.moorscabot.com/privacy-and-disclosures

Member FINRA, NYSE & SIPC

SOURCE Moors & Cabot Investments