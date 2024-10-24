MOORS & CABOT INTRODUCES A NEW SERVICE MODEL: M&C COMPLETE

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Moors & Cabot, the financial advisory firm that has been a presence in the city since 1890, continues to evolve, improving experiences for both financial professionals, and most importantly their clients.

Moors & Cabot is proud to announce the expansion of their service delivery model options with the introduction of M&C Complete.

M&C Complete is a new bundled service model combining people, process and technology to deliver a client experience based on four foundational pillars; Financial Planning, Investment Management, Communication and Advice. The result provides clients with clear expectations and deliverables that are customized to their individual goals and objectives. To learn more about what it means to be an M&C Complete client, visit moorscabot.com/complete.

Moors & Cabot's Chief Growth Officer, Jamie Frazier stated "We are excited to offer this program as an option to both new and existing Moors & Cabot advisors and clients on an "opt-in" basis who will utilize the full suite of technology, resources, and capabilities of our firm to deliver the optimal experience for their clients. Over the last 18 months we have worked to build out and enhance a cohesive system that will allow our advisors to customize the client experience while simultaneously increasing overall efficiency within their practices. The world around us seems to become more automated and depersonalized by the day, yet for over 134 years Moors & Cabot advisors have prided themselves on the strong interpersonal relationships they have with their clients. We firmly believe M&C Complete will allow our advisors and their clients to continue this tradition of personalized advice into the future, as core to our value proposition."

If you are interested in learning more about how to become an M&C Complete client, or to learn more about how Moors & Cabot is helping financial professionals, visit moorscabot.com.

ABOUT MOORS & CABOT, INC.



Moors & Cabot is an investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices throughout the country.

While Moors & Cabot's approach to wealth management is a more personal one, they are also a full service firm. Their financial products and services span the full spectrum of investment options—from financial and investment management to insurance and equity trading.

For over 134 years, Moors & Cabot has been a trusted advisor to individuals, families, businesses and institutions in building, managing, protecting and transitioning wealth.

Moors & Cabot, Headquarters: One Federal St., 19th Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.moorscabot.com/privacy-and-disclosures

Member FINRA, NYSE & SIPC

Further Information: http://www.moorscabot.com

SOURCE Moors & Cabot Investments