MOOSE HAPPY KIDS FOUNDATION MARKS 10 YEARS OF DELIVERING JOY TO OVER 5 MILLION CHILDREN WORLDWIDE

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moose Happy Kids Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of delivering joy, play and moments of happiness to children facing hardship around the world.

Established in late 2015 by the team behind global toy company Moose Toys, the Foundation has helped more than five million children through the donation of toys, play experiences, and life-changing programs, partnering with over 100 charities, hospitals, and community organisations across eight countries.

The Foundation was created with a clear mission: to ensure that every child has access to moments of happiness, regardless of their circumstances. From children undergoing hospital treatment to families affected by crisis, disaster, or disadvantage, the Moose Happy Kids Foundation works with partners around the globe to bring comfort, laughter, and hope through the power of play.

Ten years on, that mission has translated into meaningful global impact, including:

Provided over $21 million AUD in cash donations to charities, hospitals and community organisations

to charities, hospitals and community organisations Delivered more than $1 million AUD worth of toys and play experiences each year to children in need

to children in need Supported over 100 charity partners

Helped create over five million SuperHappy smiles

Paul Solomon, Executive Chairman, Moose Toys, said the milestone reflects a decade of purpose-driven giving by the global Moose community.

"Bringing joy to kids is at the heart of Moose. Giving back isn't an add-on for us, it's part of our ethos and a key reason why the Moose Happy Kids Foundation exists," Solomon said. "The Foundation was built on a simple idea: that every child deserves moments of joy, no matter their circumstances. Over the past 10 years, we've seen firsthand how something as simple as a toy or a moment of play can bring comfort, laughter and hope to children going through incredibly difficult times."

"We look forward to continuing our mission of bringing joy and smiles to children and their families around the world, while expanding our charitable partnerships and reaching even more communities in the years ahead."

With Moose Toys operating across major international markets around the globe, the foundation's reach has grown alongside the business, enabling it to support children across eight countries including, Australia, USA, Ireland, France, United Kingdom, Nepal and Vietnam. Since its launch, the Foundation has supported more than 100 organisations around the world, delivering toys and joyful experiences to children in hospitals, shelters, crisis centres and community programs. Many of these partnerships, ranging from small, local initiatives to large global charities - including Clown Doctors Australia, Dream Doctors, Healthy Humor, Save the Children, Le Rire Médecin, Monash Children's Hospital and AllPlay - have been in place since the Foundation's establishment, reflecting Moose's long-standing commitment to organisations that support children when they need it most.

In addition to its global charity partnerships, the Foundation empowers Moose Toys employees, also known as "Moosies", to give back through its GiveSuperhappy staff program, enabling payroll giving, volunteering and grassroots fundraising initiatives that strengthen local communities.

Looking ahead, the Foundation has set an ambitious goal to deliver 10 million Superhappy moments by 2035, expanding its global partnerships and deepening its community impact. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation remains committed to expanding its reach, deepening its partnerships and continuing to transform moments of hardship into moments of happiness, one Superhappy moment at a time.

ABOUT THE MOOSE HAPPY KIDS FOUNDATION

The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for children around the world who need it most. Through toy donations, charitable partnerships and community initiatives, the foundation has helped bring joy to more than 3.5 million children globally.

ABOUT MOOSE TOYS

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most.

We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting. Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a team of 750 dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

SOURCE Moose Toys