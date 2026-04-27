MOOSE TOYS, ILLUMINATION AND UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES UNVEIL NEW ILLUMINATION'S MINIONS & MONSTERS TOY LINE

"Illumination's Minions are global icons of humor and heart. It's been a blast working on the new toy line in our partnership with the studio. With Minions & Monsters we had the chance to dial everything up, from imaginative movie-making playsets to the biggest, boldest Fart Blaster we've ever created," said Joe Smith, vice president of global and U.S. marketing, licensed brands, Moose Toys. "The Fart Blaster Pro takes one of the Minions' most iconic toys to the next level with bigger blasts, new scents and hilarious effects that capture the outrageous humor fans love."

A new chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history, Illumination's Minions & Monsters tells the rambunctious, ridiculous — and totally true — story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try to save the planet from the mayhem they had created.

"The Minions universe continues to expand in bold, unique and wonderfully unexpected ways, and Moose Toys has captured that spirit with remarkable imagination," said Rafa Macias, Global Commercial Officer, Consumer Products, Games & Digital, Universal Products & Experiences. "From inventive new playsets to the unapologetically over-the-top Fart Blaster Pro, this new line offers fans fresh and unforgettable ways to dive deeper into the world of Illumination's Minions & Monsters."

The new line invites fans to step into the action as the Minions search for monsters, create their own movie scenes and unleash plenty of mischief along the way. The Minions & Monsters toys will roll out at major retailers worldwide in spring 2026 and include:

Minions Fart Blaster Pro

The outrageous Fart Blaster Pro is louder and smellier than ever, with double fog rings blasting up to six feet, more than 15 fart sounds and new scents like "Yum Yum Bubble Gum" and "Garbage Gusher." A Minions Scent Refill Pack with four bottles — including a new smell, "Nacho Nasty"— keeps the gassy fun going. MSRP: Fart Blaster Pro $29.99; Refill 4-Pack $9.99

Minions Mini Fart Blaster

Mini, but mighty. The Mini Fart Blaster packs eight distinctive sound effects, updated deco and louder blasts than ever before, delivering pocket-sized silliness for fans on the go. MSRP: $9.99

Minions Cast & Crew Mini Figures (2")

The all-new Minions Mini Figures deliver even bigger personality in a newly updated size. Kids can collect 12 unique Minions, including fan-favorite and new characters inspired by Illumination's Minions & Monsters. Each blind box includes one fully detailed mini figure perfect for collecting, trading or imaginative play, with the chance to find two rare glow-in-the-dark variants. MSRP: $3.99

Minions Sound Stages and Backlot Studio Sets

Lights, cameras and lots of Minion-fueled action. Three iconic scenes from the film come to life with detailed backdrops, Minions mini figures and movie props that let kids direct the action straight from the movie or from their imaginations. Individual stage sets connect to create a customizable multi-set studio inspired by the new film's locations, including the Wizard's Lair, Egyptian Explorer and Wild West, while the deluxe Backlot Studio set expands the fun with additional figures, props and a camera dolly that holds a phone so kids can film their own Minion mischief. MSRP: $9.99 (Stage Set); $24.99 (Studio Lot)

Minions Quest for Monsters Set

Help the Minions uncover a monster hidden in a frozen mountain. By activating the spell book with water and pouring the potion into the mountain, the creature inside is revealed. With a twist of the mountaintop and press of a secret button, the frozen monster—either Howard or Phillip—is thawed and released for playtime and movie magic. MSRP: $24.99

Minions Goo Jit Zu

Two of Illumination's Minions & Monsters characters get ooier and goo-ier than ever as super-stretchy Goo Jit Zu figures. James features glucose filling and Goomi includes rheoscopic swirl filling, creating unique textures and satisfying stretch effects that extend up to three times their size before snapping back into shape. MSRP: $13.99

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. This purpose drives our ambition to become the most innovative toy company in the world. For us, innovation isn't a function, it's a mindset embedded in everything we do, from bold product design and advanced manufacturing to content creation, brand building, and global licensing partnerships.

By combining creativity with capability, we consistently create category-disrupting toys and scalable global brands, with toys available in more than 100 countries. Our award-winning portfolio spans action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, STEM, and youth electronics. Beyond our products, we extend our impact through the Moose Happy Kids Foundation, supporting initiatives that bring joy to children globally.

Founded in 1985 and proudly family-owned since 2001, we are headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations in 10 countries, united by a shared commitment to delivering exceptional play experiences to kids and families around the world.

About Illumination's Minions & Monsters

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as the record breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Migration, and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $11 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

SOURCE Moose Toys