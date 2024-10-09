Moose Knuckles Secures Strategic Investment from Down Apparel Leader Bosideng and Current Shareholders to Fuel Expansion as a Global Luxury Outerwear Brand

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Knuckles, the Canadian luxury outerwear brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Bosideng, the leading Chinese down apparel company. With the financial backing and strategic support provided by Bosideng and the majority investor group led by international private equity firm Cathay Capital, Moose Knuckles is poised to accelerate its development as a major global outerwear brand, merging Canadian heritage and functionality with its youthful, culturally relevant fashion direction.

Headquartered in Montreal, Moose Knuckles is renowned for delivering unique consumer experiences in the outerwear market, blending exceptional Canadian craftsmanship, the highest quality materials, and ultimate function, with a youthful fashion direction. Currently, the brand is expanding its retail presence across 30 countries, with 36 stores in North America, Europe, and China, and distribution through prestigious retailers such as Harrods, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Holt Renfrew.

Recognizing Moose Knuckles' distinct positioning and growth potential, Bosideng and the Cathay Capital-led investor group are committed to providing the financial resources and strategic support necessary to drive the brand's continued expansion. Bosideng will serve as a key investor alongside Cathay Capital, which remains the majority shareholder. This new phase also marks the exit of co-founders Ayal Twik and Noah Stern as shareholders, who launched Moose Knuckles in 2009 and successfully led the company's first chapter of growth.

From Victor Luis, Executive Chairman of Moose Knuckles: "Our products are the culmination of our unwavering dedication to combining exceptional materials, meticulous construction, and a tailored fit that marries style with functional performance. We are embarking on a thrilling new chapter for Moose Knuckles, where we will continue to expand our collections and categories to meet the ever-evolving expectations of our consumers across the globe, ensuring they feel both comfortable and stylish in every season. Our collaboration with Bosideng will be a catalyst for our growth in Asia and will strengthen the multi-cultural, disruptive, and creative spirit that defines our brand and resonates with our global audience."

Gao Dekang, Founder of the Bosideng brand, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of the Group, expressed his confidence in the significant potential of the Moose Knuckles brand both in China and in the global market. With a vision to lead the global down apparel industry, Bosideng sees this strategic partnership as a positive step towards its internationalization efforts.

From Gao Dekang, Founder of the Bosideng brand, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of the Group: "Bosideng will provide substantial strategic and financial support to Moose Knuckles. This is a strategic cooperation with complementary advantages that will inject new momentum into the mid-to-long-term development of both Moose Knuckles and Bosideng."

From Mark Woods, Partner and Head of North America at Cathay Capital: "Cathay Capital has been a committed partner to Moose Knuckles since our initial investment in 2019, and we are thrilled to welcome Bosideng to this exciting journey. This strategic partnership is a testament to the power of our global platform and our ability to make highly impactful connections across borders for our portfolio companies. We look forward to leveraging Bosideng's deeply relevant experience and resources, combined with Cathay's continued backing, to support Moose Knuckles as it continues to expand globally and solidify its position as a leader in luxury outerwear."

About Moose Knuckles

Moose Knuckles is one of the world's leading luxury outerwear, sportswear, and accessories brands, based in Montreal, Canada. Born from the Tundra but made for the concrete jungle, Moose Knuckles continues to push the boundaries of design, technique, and skill, all while paying homage to the majestic animal that inspired it all. The brand has become known globally for its relentless commitment to creating technical pieces for adventurers torching a boundless path and for those unafraid and born to stand out.

For more information, please visit: www.mooseknucklescanada.com

Follow us on Instagram @mooseknucklescanada

About Bosideng

Founded in 1976, Bosideng Group is a world-renowned down apparel enterprise listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK 3998). The Group specializes in the manufacture of down apparel. On the back of a long-term committed focus on consumer needs, brand leadership, and innovation, Bosideng has led down apparel market in China for 29 consecutive years. Bosideng products are now gaining recognition and sales in international markets. The vision is for the Group to become the world's most respected leader in functional & technical fashion apparel.

For further information, please visit www.bosideng.com.

About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm that supports companies in Europe, North America, and Asia. Cathay Capital helps companies at all stages of development, from start-ups to mid-sized companies, to unlock growth opportunities, drive international expansion, and enable sustainable transformation. With its international reach and deep local expertise, its platform connects people – investors, entrepreneurs, management teams, and leading corporations – to share knowledge and resources, fostering the evolution and transformation of businesses. Founded in 2006 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages more than 6 billion euros in assets and has completed more than 280 investments in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and consumer goods from its offices in Paris, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Berlin, Madrid, Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.cathaycapital.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, X (Formerly Twitter) @CathayCapital

SOURCE Moose Knuckles