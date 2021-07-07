Moose Toys : Spreading the Superhappy All the Way to Canada

While Moose will be handling the distribution for some curated brands, the long standing and successful relationships with trusted distribution partners Imports Dragon and Red Planet will continue forward, ensuring Moose's most popular toys will remain widely available.

"We have seen great success in the UK, France and Germany, using this distribution model," Said Ben Dart, Chief Operating Officer at Moose Toys. "As we continue to increase Moose's footprint and brand growth globally, we will use locally based teams to handle the strategic distribution of new brands, and solidify our position in the market.

"Over the last few years, the Moose Toys business in Canada has continued to grow much in part due to the tireless commitment of our partners Imports Dragon and Red Planet. We are looking forward to continued success with both organisations as we enter this new and exciting phase."

Initially, Moose will handle direct distribution of the Bluey toy line, for which the brand holds the global master toy license, Akedo, and another yet to be revealed new brand. All will be available at major retailers nationwide.

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

