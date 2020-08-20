Moose Toys and No. 1 Family-Friendly YouTube Creators Collins and Devan Key Launch Exclusive Toy Line

Recognized as industry-leading entertainers, Collins and Devan Key are redefining what it means to be digital trailblazers and influencers, and the Moose Toys collaboration is just the beginning. As the No. 1 YouTube creators for compounds, activities and creativity, Collins and Devan Key boast more than 21.5 million subscribers and over 5 billion total views. The Collins Key collection taps into Collins and Devan's authenticity, energy, passion for life and signature over-the-top challenges to bring innovative play to the activity aisle and directly to their massive fan base.

The line features boxed play sets in two distinct categories: Fake Food Challenges and Pranks & Collectibles. The hero item within the first category is the Fake Food Challenge Wheel, inspired by the Mystery Wheel Challenge that the #KeyperSquad — Collins and Devan's most ardent fans — will recognize from the YouTube channel. Players each take a turn spinning the wheel to receive their challenge and then use various tools to shape and mold their compounds into food items. It's a race against the clock, and there are a number of other surprises inside, with the winner determined by a final spin of the wheel.

Watch Collins and Devan play the Fake Food Challenge Wheel here!

"We worked closely with Collins and Devan to translate their vibrant and engaging personalities and approach to family-friendly fun into tangible games for everyone to enjoy," said Joe Smith, director of global marketing, licensed brands, Moose Toys. "This is Collins and Devan's first national partnership in consumer products, and we're honored to work with like-minded innovators to bring their wildly popular challenges to their biggest fans — and introduce new fans to their world."

Another theme seen within Collins and Devan Key's programming is lighthearted and fun pranks. The Ultimate Unboxing Game pits two players against each other, racing to find the key within one of three mystery boxes, with the losing person presented with a gross surprise. For the Mystery Box Collectible, players are tasked with blindly feeling around inside a box and guessing what's hidden inside.

"Devan and I had a blast rolling up our sleeves and collaborating with a category leader like Moose Toys," Collins Key said. "We've loved seeing what we're so passionate about authentically come to life in this new line of products, and we can't wait for the #KeyperSquad to try all the wild challenges within this collection!"

Earlier this year, Moose Toys announced it was named the global master toy partner for the Collins Key brand. The Collins Key collection is available exclusively at Walmart.com, Walmart stores starting Sept. 1, and online and at retail locations nationwide, wherever toys are sold Oct. 1. The collection will consist of the Fake Food Mystery Challenge Wheel (MSRP $29.99), Deluxe Fake Food Challenge (MSRP $9.99), Double Fake Food Showdown (MSRP $14.99), Ultimate Unboxing Game (MSRP $19.99) and Mystery Box Collectibles (MSRP $4.99). For more information, visit moosetoys.com or check out Collins and Devan Key on YouTube .

You can also learn more about Collins and Devan Key by watching their 2020 press reel .

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied with stopping at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content and entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy. For more information visit moosetoys.com .

About Collins and Devan Key

Collins and Devan Key are among the most popular digital entertainers in the world, with over 21.5 million YouTube subscribers and over 5 billion views, averaging over 25 million views per video. Their brand-safe content is entertaining for all ages. With some of the most engaged fans on the planet, their company continues to expand its universal footprint even further with the development of unique IP, brand extensions, partnerships with Fortune 500 organizations and the continued creation of impactful traditional and digital content.

